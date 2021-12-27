PTI leader accuses KP governor & minister of selling Peshawar mayor ticket for Rs 70 million | TNN A Pakistan Tehrik Insaf senior leader has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and provincial minister of selling party’s ticket for Peshawar mayor

December 27, 2021): Arbab Muhammad Ali, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad, alleged that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Minister sold the ticket of Mayor Peshawar for Rs 70 million. ۔ After the defeat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the local body elections, the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified its allegations and internal differences.According to media reports, Arbab Muhammad Ali, brother of PTI National Assembly member Arbab Sher Ali and nephew of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad, in a video accused Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Minister for Higher Education of selling Mayor Peshawar ticket for Rs 70 million. ImposedArbab Mohammad Ali also demanded an inquiry into the matter, but PTI candidate for the Peshawar mayoral seat Rizwan Bangash denied paying party leaders in exchange for tickets, blaming the Arbab family for the party's failure.In this regard, Arbab Muhammad Ali said that no money was given to anyone, the governor demanded the establishment of a commission of inquiry to find out the reasons for the party's failure in ticket sales and local body elections. Adviser to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab also announced his disassociation with Arbab Muhammad Ali's video. It may be recalled that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suffered its worst defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body elections against the JUI-F, after which the internal divisions within the PTI had escalated. Some PTI leaders blamed the defeat on ticket distribution, while others blamed internal differences for the defeat in the local body elections.