PTI LAWMAKERS SUMMONED BY NA SPEAKER TO APPROVE RESIGNATION LETTERS

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to his chamber to approve their resignation letters, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ‘resigned’ PTI lawmakers have been summoned to NA speaker’s chamber on June 6. A circular was issued by the NA Secretariat to the PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) today.

The NA spokesperson said in a statement that the number of resigned lawmakers is 131 and the process to confirm their resgination letters will be continued from June 6 to 10.

The NA will meet 30 ‘resigned’ lawmakers on a daily basis and five-minute meeting is fixed for each legislator.

The circular issued by NA Secretariat’s Additional Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq read, “I am directed to refer to the letter dated 11-4-2022 regarding you resignation from the seat of the National Assembly and to state that in pursuance of paragraph (b) of sub-rule (2) of rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, Honourable Speaker has desired to invite you in his Chamber for inquiry regarding voluntary character and genuineness of aforesaid resignation letter before its acceptance.”

In April, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided to resign from National Assembly after former prime minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies.

PTI members after approval of the party’s leadership tendered their resignations from the National Assembly. PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the National Assembly’s speaker.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had been elected Speaker of the lower house unopposed after his predecessor Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan.
