PTI kpks battle begains with terror?

Peshawar mosque blast suspects arrested - DAWN.COM

PESHAWAR: Law enforcement agencies have arrested two suspects involved in a gun-and-bomb attack on Friday which killed 15 people at a mosque in Peshawar.

At least three attackers had stormed the Madrassa Hussainia mosque and Imambargah on Friday in a largely Shia neighbourhood in the city's suburbs. The deadly assault left at least 15 worshipers dead as one of the attackers detonated his suicide vest.

Sources told Dawn.com on Saturday that the two arrested suspects, one said to be in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested and taken to Lady Reading Hospital after they were injured following a grueling gun-battle with security forces.

Officials said the two suspects were later shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Exclusive video footage and photographs of the suspects received by Dawn.com show that one of them was severely injured with multiple bullet wounds and head injuries.

The suspect was allegedly shooting at worshipers inside the Madrassa Hussainia mosque and was injured after his accomplice blew up his suicide vest.

Officials claimed the two suspects were arrested on a tip-off after law enforcement agencies arrested at least 25 suspects during a search operation in Gulbahar, Haji Camp and Gulshan Colony areas.
 
W.11 said:
ab pachtai kya hot jab cudya chug gye khet?

need to finish taliban negotiations and apply law danda on these barbarians
yes but i am astonished to see non of PTI supporters came to even put 2 words of shabash for that kpk govt, which really took brave step to catch these terrorists!
non of PTI supporters on PDF expecting that!
 
