PTI Karachi - Your these TWO constituencies need your URGENT ATTENTION

SATURDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2020 AT 16:30 UTC+05:30



Protest by DHA Residents #BoloBoloDHA

Look how people are getting FED UP.STOP this.You NEED to have KARACHI on YOUR SIDEThe first area of Karachi in which residents started taking things in their own hands. First step towards change. Norh Nazimabad Block F.-----Second one is Defence/Clifton - where people are planning PROTESTS.....Karachi Press ClubStand up for your cityWHY should YOU protest?YOU pay taxes, YET- YOU pay for water privately- YOU pay for security privately- YOUR streets are full of garbage and cause your children to fall sick!-When you ask for hisaab, they file an FIR against you!Yeh kahan ka insaaf hai?Ab Chup nahi raheyngayThis will NOT reflect GOOD for PTI....President Arif Alvi ..Where is he? Defence is his constituency. People are regularly protesting once/twice a week in Karachi. This has potential to go BIG.Only THREE years left to show progress in towns and in overall KarachiPlease HURRY and FIX these two constituencies on URGENT BASIS.I don't want PTI to LOSE in Karachi.HURRY !!May Allah bless Khan and his honest team members.