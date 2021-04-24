GlobalVillageSpace
Media Partner
- Mar 4, 2017
- 944
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Global Village Space |
Justice, humanity and self-reliance’, the slogan with which Imran Khan formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) into a political party in April 1996, encapsulates its governance measures today.
Anyone who has grown up during the 1980s and 1990s and who voted for him in the 2000s can vouch for one thing: Imran Khan is the only one they knew in Pakistan who fit the definition of a world-renowned celebrity.
From cricket to philanthropy to politics, The “Great” Khan, as many like to call him, established himself as a people’s leader. Kaptaan, as he is more fondly known nationwide, is a man who has set standards of dreaming big, managing failure and unmatched resilience – qualities he may have nurtured ever since his cricketing days.
The first ten years of its formation saw tough times from winning no electoral seat in 1997, gaining a single seat in the National Assembly in 2002, Imran Khan’s imprisonment under the Lawyer’s Movement, and resignation from his parliamentary seat in 2007 to boycotting the 2008 national elections.
It was not until 2011; the ‘third force’ gained momentum. It was famously quoted that Khan’s voters are finally out of school. The jalsas gathered unprecedented urban and semi-urban crowds – the tsunami was building.
After a strong campaign in the lead-up to the 2013 polls, PTI emerged as the second-largest party in terms of votes received and sat on the opposition benches with 32 seats in the National Assembly.
Read full article...
PTI: Journey of success, failures and resiliance
Justice, humanity and self-reliance’, the slogan with which Imran Khan formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) into a political party in April 1996, encapsulates its governance measures today.
Anyone who has grown up during the 1980s and 1990s and who voted for him in the 2000s can vouch for one thing: Imran Khan is the only one they knew in Pakistan who fit the definition of a world-renowned celebrity.
From cricket to philanthropy to politics, The “Great” Khan, as many like to call him, established himself as a people’s leader. Kaptaan, as he is more fondly known nationwide, is a man who has set standards of dreaming big, managing failure and unmatched resilience – qualities he may have nurtured ever since his cricketing days.
The first ten years of its formation saw tough times from winning no electoral seat in 1997, gaining a single seat in the National Assembly in 2002, Imran Khan’s imprisonment under the Lawyer’s Movement, and resignation from his parliamentary seat in 2007 to boycotting the 2008 national elections.
It was not until 2011; the ‘third force’ gained momentum. It was famously quoted that Khan’s voters are finally out of school. The jalsas gathered unprecedented urban and semi-urban crowds – the tsunami was building.
After a strong campaign in the lead-up to the 2013 polls, PTI emerged as the second-largest party in terms of votes received and sat on the opposition benches with 32 seats in the National Assembly.
Read full article...
PTI: Journey of success, failures and resiliance