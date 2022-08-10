What's new

PTI Jalsa on August 13, 2022 at Lahore.

Lahore Jalsa... August 13, 2022.
National Hockey Stadium..

1660168797395.png
 
Olympians slam decision to hold political gathering at hockey stadium

The AstroTurf was also scrapped
Pakistan’s Olympians have lashed out at the decision to hold a political gathering at the Hockey Stadium in Lahore.
AstroTurf at the stadium was also scrapped to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political gathering on August 13.
“If they want to hold a political gathering, they should go to Minar-e-Pakistan. No Pakistani political part holds gatherings at hockey stadium,” said Akhtar Rasool.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has blamed Punjab Sports Board for the incident. According to them, the ground is under the control of PSB.
“Sports grounds should be reserved only for sporting activities. Not political gathering or Guinness World Records,” said Samiullah.
“Governments all over the world spend millions for the betterment of sports, whereas we are ruining our sports with such steps,” he added.
Earlier, commenting on the incident, the Punjab Sports Board Director Admin PSB Umer Hasan stated that the summary for replacing the AstroTurf will be submitted in the coming week.
“New Astroturf will be imported in a few months,” he added.
When asked about the PTI’s political gathering, he said that the permission was granted by the district administration.
It is worth mentioning here that, the new AstroTurf cost around Rs100mn to Rs150mn. The turf will be sent after approval from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).
Their officials will install the FIH-certified AstroTurf at the venue.
The subversive King of political jugglers even forced the removal of the hockey AstroTurf for their rally, which was the last breath for the dying life of Pakistani hockey. May Allah guide Khan Sahib to goodness. For Khan, it is not Pakistan that is important, only staying in power. For power, he also made this Parvaiz Elahi, whom he called the biggest robber, the chief minister.

The Don of all corruption king LOTAS have lost his senses, may Almighty save our Pakistan from his crazy politics . All those for sale LOTAS will be there, who had been declared CHOR & DAKOO time and again by my Khan. Mr Khan is not blackmailing forces leadership and other prime institutions only but pushing the Pakistani political society towards unrest , anarchy and civil war is not a friend of Pakistan but an enemy...
 
Yes Dear Brother !!!! He is really a true Maling and true Peer Sahib. Infact a true spiritual ALLAH LOG who is the owner of 10 billion worthy Bani Gala Jageer and the angels bring the cost of running of this Jageer from the seventh sky.
ہیں کواکب کچھ نظر آتے ہیں کچھ
دیتے ہیں دھوکہ یہ بازیگر کھلا
 

