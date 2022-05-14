PTI Jalsa in Sialkot

War Thunder
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 12, 2013
- 3,990
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
This might be an interesting one, given, there is some London plan in motion...
Seems he constantly receiving threats on his life.This might be an interesting one, given, there is some London plan in motion...
Seems he constantly receiving threats on his life.
Imran Khan said conspiracies are being hatched in closed rooms to assassinate him.
He also recorded a video in which he told all Pakistanis officials/politicians who are involved in conspiracy to kill him.
The video will be released if anything happens to Imran Khan
did he say that in the jalsa?Imran Khan said conspiracies are being hatched in closed rooms to assassinate him.
He also recorded a video in which he told all Pakistanis officials/politicians who are involved in conspiracy to kill him.
The video will be released if anything happens to Imran Khan
you dont bring change by being passive my friend. there are always some dangers but one thing is clear that this system cant continue!Salaam
That is the most disturbing part. Imagine if he is assassinated and right at that time a video surfaces of Imran Khan in which he names important people and what if those names include high ranking officials?
BB was assassinated but her husband was there to calm the situation and even that took a while. With IK there is no one, and on top of that a video surfaces naming people? What if that list includes people in military leadership? Utter chaos.
This is by far the most dangerous development thus far because those he named don't have to be the ones to assassinate him. Someone else could do it and it would plunge the nation into chaos.
good stuff from him.... these mir jaffar and mir sadiqs desere no respect and no mercy!Yes.