PTI Jalsa in Sialkot

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
HAIDER said:
Seems he constantly receiving threats on his life.
Imran Khan said conspiracies are being hatched in closed rooms to assassinate him.

He also recorded a video in which he told all Pakistanis officials/politicians who are involved in conspiracy to kill him.

The video will be released if anything happens to Imran Khan
 
After Ex FIA Chief Dr Rizwan's death due to heart attack next person who was working on Sherif's cases Nadeem Akhtar also died with heart attack yesterday so threat to IK are seems to be real
 
March on, You, Khan!
For the Liberation of the Oppressed Nation.
We Need Freedom from all of friend look-a-alikes and and apparent Defenders,
External sworn modi like enemies,
International actors, who have all worked together by both a written agreement and unwritten understanding.
 
Salaam

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Imran Khan said conspiracies are being hatched in closed rooms to assassinate him.

He also recorded a video in which he told all Pakistanis officials/politicians who are involved in conspiracy to kill him.

The video will be released if anything happens to Imran Khan
That is the most disturbing part. Imagine if he is assassinated and right at that time a video surfaces of Imran Khan in which he names important people and what if those names include high ranking officials?

BB was assassinated but her husband was there to calm the situation and even that took a while. With IK there is no one, and on top of that a video surfaces naming people? What if that list includes people in military leadership? Utter chaos.

This is by far the most dangerous development thus far because those he named don't have to be the ones to assassinate him. Someone else could do it and it would plunge the nation into chaos.
 
IK has concluded that there's no way out living within the system as all power structure is hostage. Excellent decision to expose culprits in video. At least, this time people will know what to do, if god forbade, an indigenous leader is harmed.
Pakistan pretty much entering chemotherapy sessions to get rid of chronic cancer of slavery. May Allah protect the motherland. Ameen.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Imran Khan said conspiracies are being hatched in closed rooms to assassinate him.

He also recorded a video in which he told all Pakistanis officials/politicians who are involved in conspiracy to kill him.

The video will be released if anything happens to Imran Khan
did he say that in the jalsa?

IbnAbdullah said:

Salaam
Salaam



That is the most disturbing part. Imagine if he is assassinated and right at that time a video surfaces of Imran Khan in which he names important people and what if those names include high ranking officials?

BB was assassinated but her husband was there to calm the situation and even that took a while. With IK there is no one, and on top of that a video surfaces naming people? What if that list includes people in military leadership? Utter chaos.

This is by far the most dangerous development thus far because those he named don't have to be the ones to assassinate him. Someone else could do it and it would plunge the nation into chaos.
you dont bring change by being passive my friend. there are always some dangers but one thing is clear that this system cant continue!
 

