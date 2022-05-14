PTI Jalsa in Sialkot

Ghazwa-e-Hind said: Imran Khan said conspiracies are being hatched in closed rooms to assassinate him.



He also recorded a video in which he told all Pakistanis officials/politicians who are involved in conspiracy to kill him.



The video will be released if anything happens to Imran Khan Click to expand...

SalaamThat is the most disturbing part. Imagine if he is assassinated and right at that time a video surfaces of Imran Khan in which he names important people and what if those names include high ranking officials?BB was assassinated but her husband was there to calm the situation and even that took a while. With IK there is no one, and on top of that a video surfaces naming people? What if that list includes people in military leadership? Utter chaos.This is by far the most dangerous development thus far because those he named don't have to be the ones to assassinate him. Someone else could do it and it would plunge the nation into chaos.