How to deal with @Pakistan Space Agency AKA INDIAN TROLL!!!



For the Love of Pete, Ignore the Trolls

If You Can’t Ignore Them, Call Them on Their B.S.

Be Unexpectedly Kind

The M.O. of any troll is to get attention. To quickly put out their fire, one of the best ways to deal with them is toI know this is hard, especially if the troll is posting offensive, abusive, or hateful comments. You don’t want to condone this behavior, but at the same time, a troll usually posts this way just to get a reaction from someone. Give them that reaction, and the troll wins.Don’t waste your time arguing with a troll – it’s exactly what they want.Sometimes the best thing to do is quietly delete the comment and move on. After all, actions speak louder than words.Sometimes, ignoring a troll just isn’t an option.Thankfully, a troll is not out making logical arguments. They aren’t masters of debate. They just enjoy stirring the pot.If you can, calmly ask them to back up what they’re saying with facts. Usually, they’ll have none, and will lose steam pretty quickly once you deflate their “argument.”A troll posts with the expectation of stirring up anger and arguments. If you ignore the content of their comment and instead respond with kindness, they won’t know what to do. It’s like pouring water on a lit fuse.