PTI is inviting trouble in Karachi !!!

Hi.So the thing is ...- on request ofChairman, Mohsin Shaikhani, decided to bring an ordinance to regularise illegal housing units across the province.According to Sindh government sources, the ordinance will formulate a commission which will consider cases of illegal construction for regularisation.The panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will decide on conditions and penalties to regularise unauthorized buildings where demolition is likely to cause human tragedy.The commission will also act against officers who did not act against illegal occupation of land and unauthorized construction.The Sindh Govt prepared theand sent it to PTI Governor to sign it for approval.However the reaction of PTI is very alarming and interesting as well. PTI is opposing it and instead saying Sindh Government has ulterior motives behind it. Well, no one can deny Sindh Government is corrupt but here I can smell who is playing over smart.Karachi citizens don't want to wake up in one morning and hear - the building is illegal, get out and demolish it. The ordinance prepared by Sindh government is backed by Karachi Business/Construction Community....Investment in Karachi is at stake here.No one is saying to stop anti encroachment drives on nalas and rain water drains but only to regularize after putting penalty onwhere people/middle class are living.Hilariously, The PTI'shas justJustice (R) Azmat Saeed Sheikh as Chairman of Punjab Commission on Irregular Housing Societies in order to regularize more thanin the entire Punjab province.The bill brought forward by Sindh Government is ditto copy of PTI's Punjab bill - So What should I interpret here?The only thing I can interpret here is that PTI is just playing politics here andcausing panic among Karachi's middle class and business community while at the same time doing exactly the same thing in Punjab , which she is opposing in Sindh province.This is just not right. PTI is not in good position in Federation as of now....In Sindh province, there are rumors of MQM's factions getting united....PTI should read writing on wall and should not do petty politics when it comes to Karachi.Karachi business community should now start opposing PTI Government andshould take the lead. Protests should happen outside governor house now so that PTI can be exposed in media for this nonsense.