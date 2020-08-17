What's new

PTI is inviting trouble in Karachi !!!

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,952
9
16,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hi.

So the thing is ...

Sindh Government - on request of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman, Mohsin Shaikhani, decided to bring an ordinance to regularise illegal housing units across the province.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/91...ry-abad-submits-charter-of-demand-to-sindh-cm

According to Sindh government sources, the ordinance will formulate a commission which will consider cases of illegal construction for regularisation.

The panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will decide on conditions and penalties to regularise unauthorized buildings where demolition is likely to cause human tragedy.

The commission will also act against officers who did not act against illegal occupation of land and unauthorized construction.

The Sindh Govt prepared the draft and sent it to PTI Governor to sign it for approval.

https://www.samaa.tv/news/2021/12/ordinance-to-regularise-illegal-buildings-in-sindh/

However the reaction of PTI is very alarming and interesting as well. PTI is opposing it and instead saying Sindh Government has ulterior motives behind it. Well, no one can deny Sindh Government is corrupt but here I can smell who is playing over smart.

Karachi citizens don't want to wake up in one morning and hear - the building is illegal, get out and demolish it. The ordinance prepared by Sindh government is backed by Karachi Business/Construction Community....Investment in Karachi is at stake here.

No one is saying to stop anti encroachment drives on nalas and rain water drains but only to regularize after putting penalty on residential plots/buildings where people/middle class are living.

Hilariously, The PTI's Punjab government has just recently appointed Justice (R) Azmat Saeed Sheikh as Chairman of Punjab Commission on Irregular Housing Societies in order to regularize more than 6,000 illegal housing societies in the entire Punjab province.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/90...ieties-justice-azmat-saeed-appointed-chairman

The bill brought forward by Sindh Government is ditto copy of PTI's Punjab bill - So What should I interpret here?

The only thing I can interpret here is that PTI is just playing politics here and deliberately causing panic among Karachi's middle class and business community while at the same time doing exactly the same thing in Punjab , which she is opposing in Sindh province.

This is just not right. PTI is not in good position in Federation as of now....In Sindh province, there are rumors of MQM's factions getting united....PTI should read writing on wall and should not do petty politics when it comes to Karachi.

Karachi business community should now start opposing PTI Government and AKD should take the lead. Protests should happen outside governor house now so that PTI can be exposed in media for this nonsense.
 
S

Shabi1

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2006
1,925
6
2,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Hi.

So the thing is ...

Sindh Government - on request of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman, Mohsin Shaikhani, decided to bring an ordinance to regularise illegal housing units across the province.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/91...ry-abad-submits-charter-of-demand-to-sindh-cm

According to Sindh government sources, the ordinance will formulate a commission which will consider cases of illegal construction for regularisation.

The panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will decide on conditions and penalties to regularise unauthorized buildings where demolition is likely to cause human tragedy.

The commission will also act against officers who did not act against illegal occupation of land and unauthorized construction.

The Sindh Govt prepared the draft and sent it to PTI Governor to sign it for approval.

https://www.samaa.tv/news/2021/12/ordinance-to-regularise-illegal-buildings-in-sindh/

However the reaction of PTI is very alarming and interesting as well. PTI is opposing it and instead saying Sindh Government has ulterior motives behind it. Well, no one can deny Sindh Government is corrupt but here I can smell who is playing over smart.

Karachi citizens don't want to wake up in one morning and hear - the building is illegal, get out and demolish it. The ordinance prepared by Sindh government is backed by Karachi Business/Construction Community....Investment in Karachi is at stake here.

No one is saying to stop anti encroachment drives on nalas and rain water drains but only to regularize after putting penalty on residential plots/buildings where people/middle class are living.

Hilariously, The PTI's Punjab government has just recently appointed Justice (R) Azmat Saeed Sheikh as Chairman of Punjab Commission on Irregular Housing Societies in order to regularize more than 6,000 illegal housing societies in the entire Punjab province.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/90...ieties-justice-azmat-saeed-appointed-chairman

The bill brought forward by Sindh Government is ditto copy of PTI's Punjab bill - So What should I interpret here?

The only thing I can interpret here is that PTI is just playing politics here and deliberately causing panic among Karachi's middle class and business community while at the same time doing exactly the same thing in Punjab , which she is opposing in Sindh province.

This is just not right. PTI is not in good position in Federation as of now....In Sindh province, there are rumors of MQM's factions getting united....PTI should read writing on wall and should not do petty politics when it comes to Karachi.

Karachi business community should now start opposing PTI Government and AKD should take the lead. Protests should happen outside governor house now so that PTI can be exposed in media for this nonsense.
Click to expand...
If there is violation/deviation of building plan it can be regularized by paying a fine and that is what this commission will address. This is not illegal it means the builder deviated from his approved plan, he can pay the penalty and get it regularized as this is allowed. Perhaps made a extra washroom, room or moved a wall but within the confines of allotted space and valid land lease.

What can't be regularized is if the construction is exceeding the allotted land or is built on land that was not intended for that use, which was case of Nasla tower the builder increase his plot size (780 sq yds original to 1121 sq yds ) and managed to bribe his way to include a 77sq/ft service lane which is why being demolished as this is in encroachment. As per Supreme court judgment the builder has to compensate/return money to the residents within 3 months but instead of returning money the builder is making people resist to save his own skin. The builder who knew it was wrong and bribed and the people who allowed the construction even though they know it was illegal are both the culprits and should be made a example of.
www.thenews.com.pk

How Nasla Tower’s plot grew from 780 to 1,121 sq yds in six decades

Imagine buying a flat worth millions of rupees after verifying all the no-objection certificates issued by the relevant landowning agencies and...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PPP, MQM, PTI to work for Karachi uplift after prodding
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
Devil Soul
You can’t win without electables and money: Imran
2
Replies
19
Views
801
gangsta_rap
gangsta_rap
Taimoor Khan
How Imran Khan is remaking Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
J
That inept 'Saint Antony'
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Abingdonboy
Abingdonboy
zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom