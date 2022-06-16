PTI is against dynastic Politics??

muhammadhafeezmalik
Jan 21, 2015
A few weeks back we heard Imran Khan and PTI friends saying how dynastic politics has damaged Pakistan and how PTI won't give tickets to electables and "lotas" in future. Now by-elections are here & lets have a look at the "deserving ideological" candidates of PTI.
1- PP-7 Kahuta, the candidate of PTI is Col Shabbir Awan. He became MPA on PPP ticket in 2002 and was a candidate for PPP in 2013. He's supported by Murtaza Satti also ex PPP MNA. He has feuded with sitting MNA Sadaqat Abassi for ticket issues. Ideological worker?
2- PP 83 Khushab, the candidate of PTI is Hasan Aslam Awan. He's the brother of PTI MNA Umar Aslam Awam. Umar Aslam Awam himself has switched various parties like PML-Q and PML-N before joining PTI. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
3- PP-90 Bhakkar has a funny story. The ticket has been given to Irfanullah Niazi who was literally the General Secretary Bhakkar of PML-N a few weeks ago. He's the brother of ex-PML-N MPA Inamullah and Najeebullah Niazi. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
4- PP-97 Chak Jhumra, PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi comes from a famous political family of Chak Jhumra. His father Afzal Sahi was Speaker. His uncle and cousin were MNAs. The whole family was part of PML-N and switched sides only in 2018. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
5- PP-125, Mian Azam Chela is a notorious electable who’s active in politics since 1985. He has joined almost all the parties including PPP, PML-N, PML-Q, IJI and now PTI. He comes from a feudal background and will join any party that suits him. Very ideological worker.
6- PP-127 Jhang, Mehr Nawaz Bharwana is another electable from Jhang as he is contesting on PP-127 Jhang. Bharwanas are a very famous political family of Jhang that has switched various sides throughout and joined PTI in 2018 by JKT efforts. Very ideological members of PTI, I must say.
7- PP-140 Sheikhupura, the candidate is Khurram Virk. He’s the cousin of PTI candidate from National Assembly Saeed Virk who himself has been contesting since 2002 and has been part of various political parties. The dynastic politics and ideology don’t even matter here.
8- PP-158 Lahore, Mian Akram Usman from PP-158 Lahore is son in law of Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed. His father Mian Usman was also an MNA from Ichra. His party membership was suspended in 2020 over discrimination against Hindus. Very very worthy candidate. Say no to dynastic politics?
9- PP-167 Lahore, the ticket has been given to Atif Chaudhary who is the son of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary. I have heard that the now ticket has been given to Shabbir Gujjar after a protest who himself is brother PTI MPA candidate Khalid Gujjar. Funny Dynastic politics?
10- PP-168 is an unwinnable seat for PTI, therefore they gave ticket to novice here. Honestly, I don’t know much about Nawaz Awan so I won’t comment on him.
11- In PP-202 Chichawatni, the ticket has been given to famous "lota" Major Sarwar. Major Sarwar has been active in politics since 2002 at least and has contested on the tickets of PML-Q and PPP. Apparently, SQM is the one who lobbied for him. Very ideological.
12- PP-217 Multan, the ticket has been given to 4th generation dynast and son of SMQ, Zain Qureshi. SMQ himself lost the election on this seat in 2018 since this is not the traditional seat of Qureshi family. PTI couldn’t find any candidate for this seat other than his son. Say no to dynastic politics?
13- PP-224 Lodhran, the ticket has been given to Amir Iqbal Shah, son of famous Iqbal Shah who defeated Ali Tareen on a PML-N ticket. The funny thing about this is that Amir Iqbal Shah was in PML-N literally 2 weeks ago. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
14- PP-228 Lodhran has Capt. (R) Ezat Javed Khan, who was PPP candidate in 2008 and before that was in PML-Q. He was one of those people who joined PTI along with Tareen. In 2018 when he wasn’t given the ticket, he put his own candidate as an independent. Very ideological.
15- PP-272, the candidate is famous Moazam Jatoi of Jatoi feudal family who was an ex-federal minister for PPP. His whole family is in politics and his uncle Qayyum Jatoi was also MNA. It’s not his own constituency yet he is contesting. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
16- PP-273, the candidate is Yasir Jatoi from the same notorious Jatoi family of Muzaffargarh and was PMLQ MPA before. He is a cousin of Moazam Jatoi. His cousin Daud Jatoi was PPP candidate in 2018, and his uncle was PPP MNA. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
17- PP-282, the candidate is Qaiser Abbas Magsi. Magsi was PML-N MPA from 2008 to 2018 from the very same seat. He joined PTI before the 2018 election. He also belongs to the famous feudal family of Layyah. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
18- PP-288, the candidate is Saif-ud-din Khosa, son of ex-governor Zulfiqar Khosa and brother of ex-CM Dost Muhammad Khosa. Khosa family of DG Khan doesn’t need any introduction as they are feduals and have a history of changing parties. Dynastic politics? Ideological worker?
No need to say more about Jatois, Khosas etc.
So you can see the who anti lota and anti dynast narrative is just a facade. Just like other politicians, Imran Khan is an opportunist dual-faced politician who can go to any extent to stay in power. He doesn't have any principles. Unfortunately, this is how politics work.
Research by https://twitter.com/Minhal512
