PTI is a ISI's new test tube Party .... Prove

What you are seeing is patriots of Pakistan finally having the ability to project themselves politically.



Ever since Zia took over this has not happened. For 30 years the patriots of this country have not had a voice.



It is a massive social change, it will take you a while to understand the true extent of this paradigm shift in our country.



You will begin to notice when the poor and uneducated get regular access to the internet (with pace of technology which means it will become cheaper in the years ahead), they will be more informed about what constitutes a mentality of a patriot, the political obligations and the logic/reasoning required to differentiate between right and wrong.



They will be released from the shackles of mental darkness as they begin to digest historical information on the internet and start basing their political views through a historical context instead of "doing as you are told by the master who knows better" which has happened in all elections up to now.



They will be more informed than you and that's when you will realise what an idiot you must have been to create a thread like this.