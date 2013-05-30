What's new

PTI is a ISI's new test tube Party .... Prove

Check after 10:10
now PTIans, dont argue coz its a prove that PTI is a brain child of Zardari and ISI's Political Cell (rest of ISI is my pure love)....
 
PTI needs to organise itself and make a strong board(like tanzeemi committee) which does all the ground work for PTI, and make it supremely powerful, those who are in the parliament shouldnt have more power then tanzeemi committee this will ensure checks and balances for the performance from MNA down to union counsel level

that tanzeemi committee should be directly elected by the chair man
 
and then get beaten up on one phone call of supreme leader :lol:
 
What you are seeing is patriots of Pakistan finally having the ability to project themselves politically.

Ever since Zia took over this has not happened. For 30 years the patriots of this country have not had a voice.

It is a massive social change, it will take you a while to understand the true extent of this paradigm shift in our country.

You will begin to notice when the poor and uneducated get regular access to the internet (with pace of technology which means it will become cheaper in the years ahead), they will be more informed about what constitutes a mentality of a patriot, the political obligations and the logic/reasoning required to differentiate between right and wrong.

They will be released from the shackles of mental darkness as they begin to digest historical information on the internet and start basing their political views through a historical context instead of "doing as you are told by the master who knows better" which has happened in all elections up to now.

They will be more informed than you and that's when you will realise what an idiot you must have been to create a thread like this.
 
And that tanzeemi committee wud collect bhatta and do china cutting of the residential and commercial plots plus they will collect zakaat & fitraa forcefully right ?
 
can we change the tile please, sounds absurd. @Topic sorry to burst your bubble my neewbie but PMLN is also test tube child of Generals, Saudis and god knows what else. Talking about MQM than she is still in bed with Establishment, so cut it out
 
this is where and how MQM is the best organized party of Pakistan.
 
always concentrating on negative points do you know that last time 4-5 MPAs of MQM were dismissed/forced to resign on the notice of tanzeemi committee(and not sindh assembly) for their non performance because their attendance in sindh assembly was low
 

