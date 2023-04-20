FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 14,870
- 13
- Country
-
- Location
-
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the party’s Instagram lead Attaur Rehman has been ‘picked’ last night from Lahore, ARY News reported.
In his tweet, Imran Khan strongly condemned the ‘abduction’ of PTI Instagram lead Attaur Rehman. “The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.”۔
On the other hand, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani while condemning the ‘abduction’ of the PTI Instagram lead also shared the video of the ‘picking’.
Read more: PTI social media activist returns home in Karachi
PTI Instagram lead 'abducted' from Lahore, says Imran Khan
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the party's Instagram lead Attaur Rehman has been
arynews.tv