PTI Instagram lead 'abducted' from Lahore, says Imran Khan

Untitled-11.jpg

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the party’s Instagram lead Attaur Rehman has been ‘picked’ last night from Lahore, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan strongly condemned the ‘abduction’ of PTI Instagram lead Attaur Rehman. “The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.”۔
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648893706135543808

On the other hand, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani while condemning the ‘abduction’ of the PTI Instagram lead also shared the video of the ‘picking’.


Read more: PTI social media activist returns home in Karachi
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648824996217880576
arynews.tv

PTI Instagram lead 'abducted' from Lahore, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the party's Instagram lead Attaur Rehman has been
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

