PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: GEO report

1641322495941.png


The ruling PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the report of an ECP scrutiny committee probing the party's funds revealed on Tuesday.

The report stated that the PTI provided "false information" regarding the party's funding to the ECP.

It said that SBP's bank statement revealed that the party had received Rs1.64 billion in funding.

According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs310 million to the ECP.

The scrutiny committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI. The case began in 2014 when the party's founding member, Akbar S Babar, filed it.

Babar alleged that the PTI received funding from illegal sources and that the party was also involved in money laundering, according to Dawn.

Today, in a Twitter post, Babar thanked Allah, saying he stands "vindicated".

Meanwhile, in a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that according to the report "there is no question of foreign funding", as he demanded scrutiny of the accounts of the PML-N, PPP and all other political parties.

"The report [of the ECP scrutiny committee] does not point towards foreign funding [...] it has been decided that there is no case of foreign funding," the information minister said.

He demanded the election commission put the facts of the foreign funding case before the nation, so the people can themselves analyse which party is raising funds through which means.

'PTI collects funds transparently'
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar earlier in the day said PTI had the "most transparent" process of receiving funds as everything was documented.

Talking to journalists outside the ECP office in Islamabad, the minister said scrutinising bank accounts related to foreign funding of political parties was the ECP's job.

However, he stressed that the commission must do its work in the most transparent and impartial way.

"If ECP accomplishes its work transparently and impartially, it would have a very positive impact on Pakistan's politics," he said.

The federal minister said scrutiny committees for bank accounts of PPP and PML-N had also been formed, and the ECP should also review reports prepared for those parties' bank accounts.

"There are a large number of secret accounts of the PPP and PML-N in addition to other accounts opened in the names of fake persons," the federal minister said.

www.geo.tv

PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report

PTI says report does not point toward any foreign funding; demands scrutiny of PPP, PML-N and other parties' accounts
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
tribune.com.pk

ECP scrutiny committee finds irregularities in PTI records | The Express Tribune

ECP says there is no reason to keep report of scrutiny committee secret, rejects PTI counsel's request
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
kuch nahin huga i am sure someone will also declare kai agar IK SOOD bhi khaye tu woh bhi halaal hu ga so meh ...

if we stop being hypocrites for a second and stop idolizing personalities apart from Prophet Mohammad PBUH, we might start questioning these leaders
 
Jo bhi ho Imran Niazi banda IMANDAAR hai.
 
Truth of all these cleanshave currupt seculer parties and like always nothing will happen . You are above law so lang your not religious affiliated party or person.
 
Foreign funding case hearing: 'PTI concealed its bank accounts'
The scrutiny committee, constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said in its analysis that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disclosed only 12 bank accounts in the foreign funding case, and concealed 53 other bank accounts.

January 05, 2022






ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee, constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said in its analysis that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disclosed only 12 bank accounts in the foreign funding case, and concealed 53 other bank accounts.
The report said no date had been mentioned on the audit reports of 2012 and 2013 and the receipts provided by the audit firms did not match with the bank accounts. It said the audit report without date on it was against the accounting standards. The report said the audit statement had been sent to the PTI central executive committee for approval.
The accounts details of the PTI provided by an American institute Fora LLC were also a part of the report. The report said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the PTI had 65 bank accounts.
In years 2008-9 and 2012-13, the party showed funds amounting to Rs1.33 billion while in reality it received funds totalling Rs1.64 billion. So the report found an anomaly of Rs310 million, declaring that the PTI provided wrong information to the ECP regarding public donations.
The report said the PTI disclosed only 12 accounts, out of 77, hiding an amount of Rs310 million. The party hid two bank accounts in 2008-09. It also did not give access to the party accounts in Canada and New Zealand.
The details of undisclosed funds came to the fore after analysing the information provided by the SBP. The scrutiny committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI.
The case began in 2014 when the party's founding member, Akbar S Babar, filed it. However, the scrutiny committee failed to give its opinion about sources of funds transferred to
the bank accounts of PTI from 2008 to 2013. The official data showed that when the scrutiny committee was constituted by the ECP in March 2019, it was clearly directed to give its opinion about sources of funds given to the PTI. But, surprisingly, the committee, in its report, presented a lame excuse that despite repeated efforts, the PTI never provided sources of funds; so it was not able to make any opinion in that regard.
The scrutiny committee had the authority to direct the PTI to provide sources of funds but, apparently, it never tried to exercise its powers in the last three years.
The report submitted by the scrutiny committee also revealed that the PTI concealed much of the amounts received as donations or contributions in financial year 2012-13 around general elections that stood at Rs145.098 million.
According to the report, as per Form-I submitted by the PTI, it received Rs1.054 billion in financial year 2012-13 through four bank accounts including KASB Bank Blue Area Islamabad, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Civic Centre Islamabad, United Bank Limited (UBL) Jinnah Avenue Islamabad and KASB Bank Gulberg Lahore.
The report revealed the data compiled by the SBP showed that the PTI received donations and contributions worth Rs1.199 billion through 18 bank accounts.
The report revealed that the PTI not only concealed its 14 bank accounts but also never declared amount worth Rs145.098 million in financial year 2012-13.
It stated that from 2008-2009 to 2012-2013, the PTI submitted annual declarations (Form-I) to the ECP and made disclosure of donations and contributions for an amount of Rs1.332 billion. Whereas an analysis of bank statement obtained through the SBP revealed that an amount of Rs1.642 billion was credited to the PTI accounts during the ‘Scope Period’.
The report presented by the SBP had been made part of the report of the scrutiny committee that helped reveal the details of transfer of funds into these accounts.
The SBP report showed 26 accounts of PTI including Bank Islami KASB Bank (six accounts), HBL (11 accounts), UBL (two accounts), Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) (four accounts) and one each of National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab. The PTI showed only six out of these 26 accounts in its annual declaration.
The PTI counsel, during the hearing on Tuesday, requested for keeping the report secret, but a member of the ECP said: “This is not an in-camera session”. The commission also ordered for providing copy o the report to all stakeholders.
Today, in a Twitter post, Akbar S Babar thanked Allah, saying he stands "vindicated".
Meanwhile, in a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that according to the report "there is no question of foreign funding", as he demanded scrutiny of the accounts of the PMLN, PPP and all other political parties also.
"The report [of the ECP scrutiny committee] does not point towards foreign funding [...] it has been decided that there is no case of foreign funding," the information minister said.
Saying that all allegations regarding PTI foreign funding had proven wrong, he demanded the election commission put the facts of the case before the nation, so the people could themselves analyse which party was raising funds through which means.
Separately, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the PTI had the "most transparent" process of receiving funds as everything was documented.
Talking to the media outside the ECP office in Islamabad, the minister said scrutinising bank accounts related to foreign funding of political parties was the ECP's job.
However, he stressed that the commission must do its work in the most transparent and impartial way.
"If ECP accomplishes its work transparently and impartially, it would have a very positive impact on Pakistan's politics," he said.
The federal minister said scrutiny committees for bank accounts of PPP and PMLN had also been formed, and the ECP should also review reports prepared for those parties' bank accounts.
"There are a large number of secret accounts of the PPP and PMLN in addition to other accounts opened in the names of fake persons," the federal minister said.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib also asked the ECP to direct its scrutiny committee to seek submission of audit reports of bank accounts relating to foreign funding of different political parties including PPP and PMLN. He said the scrutiny committee formed in the PPP and PMLN cases were identical to the body constituted to audit bank accounts of ruling party.
Farrukh said the reports of the scrutiny committees for the bank accounts of the PPP and PMLN had been completed.
Therefore, directions should be made to make them submit reports before national election watchdog at the earliest, he added.
The cases of all three parties including PTI, PMLN and PPP were of “same nature”, he said, adding the scrutiny committees were formed in the light of the apex court’s decision which stated that all the parties’ bank accounts would be scrutinised in accordance with the law and without any discrimination.
He said the ECP should hear the cases pertaining to all three parties’ accounts as it was imperative for implementation of the court orders.
“We have no objection if the ECP hears all three parties’ accounts cases in open court,” he said, adding the PTI fully believed in transparency.
He said the facts about concealment of multiple bank accounts by the PPP and PMLN should be made public.
On the other hand, the opposition berated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party after the ECP scrutiny committee reported that the party did not disclose millions of rupees worth of funds to the constitutional body.
Lashing out at the premier, PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan had not only "stolen and hidden money, but also plundered people".
She said the "constant leaks, revelations, and evidence, are more than enough to bring down the PTI government.
"No other party in history has been behind such serious fraud and scandals," she claimed.
"Has there been such a corrupt, liar, and conspiratorial ruler like Imran Khan in the history of Pakistan?" she asked.
PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal held a media briefing outside the ECP office in Islamabad earlier in the day. He said the scrutiny committee's report had "washed away Imran Khan's make-up of honesty".
"Imran Khan acts as the champion of transparency in the country, but in the foreign funding case, he is making lame excuses to stop the hearing; PTI is resorting to mudslinging to cover its own theft," he said.
Neither has PTI submitted a "single piece of evidence" against PML-N nor has the ECP heard any case of illegal funding against the party, he said.
PPP’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri, addressing a press conference in Lahore, asked the PTI and PM Imran Khan to provide complete bank account and funding details to the ECP.
"You have given details about 12 accounts, where are the details of the rest of the accounts [...] PPP has submitted complete details of its accounts," she said.
Later, in a tweet, Marri said: "Imran Khan talashi do (give yourself up for examination)."
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah, in a statement, said the scrutiny committee's report "revealed the theft of Imran Khan and PTI".
"The scrutiny committee has exposed the true face of the PTI before the nation [...] Imran Khan and PTI, who accused others of theft, turned out to be thieves themselves," he said.
The spokesperson said the report has "proven" that PM Imran Khan is "not sadiq and ameen" anymore, as he demanded the premier to disclose the purpose for which the hidden bank accounts were used.

www.thenews.com.pk

Foreign funding case hearing: ‘PTI concealed its bank accounts’

Report says the PTI disclosed only 12 accounts, out of 77, hiding an amount of Rs310 million
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
:coffee: Election Commission of Pakistan

  • Did not approve Internationally based Pakistanis overseas for voting
  • Objected to using Technology to vote
  • Objected to counting real time using modern technology
  • Can't provide safe environment for voters , the biryani plate voter always is spreading violence at polls
  • On Day of voting in Senate , people openly sell Sanate vote (old system where voting was anonymous)
  • Can't never hold elections unless , Army is asked to provide security because ECP can't organize anything

1641358574154.png




Equating support for PTI from overseas , as illegal (thru indirect reference calling it foreign funding while the Country is dependent on remittance from oversea workers) , is truly bull shit move by ECP

Allegation of , 4 million dollar is the difference between reported and actual figures
which is insignificant figure
 
Will PTI be in trouble!
Article 17(3) of the Constitution read with Sections 204, 212 and 213 of the Election Act 2017, a foreign aided political party stands dissolved and its elected legislators who are members of a dissolved party shall be disqualified for the remaining term of the legislature.
 
Even if true, Not much difference.:D
Looks like Opposition parties have no other issue to highlight.
Everyone knows Imran Khan is honest man. Even he left luxuries in U.K, and preferred to spend whole life in Pakistan and left rich Jemima.
 
Is he living a simple life in Pakistan? Have you seen his lifestyle. How is he maintaining the lifestyle when he has no known source of income.
Every one has a different definition of honesty. What is yours?
Arif Naqvi funded PTI shortly before 2013 elections: report
By Umar Cheema
January 06, 2022



Arif Naqvi funded PTI shortly before 2013 elections: report

ISLAMABAD: A foreign company owned by businessman Arif Naqvi, paid an amount of over two million dollars to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shortly before the elections of 2013, reveals the scrutiny committee report of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The donation given by the company, Wootton Cricket Limited, is probably the biggest-ever by a foreign entity spotted by the scrutiny committee. According to the Political Parties Order 2002, no party can receive funding either from foreigners or from companies and violator of this could face dissolution. The Section 6(3) of the order states that any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by any foreign government, multinational or domestically-incorporated public or private company, firm, trade or professional association will be prohibited and the parties may accept contributions and donations only from individuals. The Section 6(4) states that any contribution or donation which is prohibited under this order shall be confiscated in favor of the state.
This could also lead to dissolution of a party if it is proved having received funds from foreigners. The Article 2 (C) (III) of the order defines a foreign-aided party as the one which "receive any aid, financial or otherwise, from any government or political party of a foreign country, or any portion of its funds from foreign nationals." According to the report under question, many suspected foreign nationals have also funded the PTI.
As for Wootton Cricket Limited, it was owned by Arif Naqvi in 2013 and its present status is not certain. Its place of registration couldn’t be confirmed, however, an offshore company with the same name was registered in Cayman Islands. A mansion Naqvi would own in the UK was situated in an area called Wootton Place in Oxfordshire.
Naqvi as a donor of the PTI has been in the headlines and there were reports that he would have held an important position in the government had he not been arrested in the UK in connection with the alleged fraud charges put forth by the US.
Brian Brivati, a British author of a book sympathetic to Abaraaj Group, noted that Imran Khan was planning to appoint Naqvi his finance minister by the time he was arrested. Sources close to Arif Naqvi claim that he was targeted by some western people through a conspiracy.
In a separate development, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that all record of Wootton Cricket Ltd was legal. In a Tweet, the SAPM said that Arif is a Pakistani national who raised this fund and sent it through his Wootton bank account, adding that all the process was legal. He said that Arif keenly participated in PTI fundraising in 2012.

www.thenews.com.pk

Arif Naqvi funded PTI shortly before 2013 elections: report

ISLAMABAD: A foreign company owned by businessman Arif Naqvi, paid an amount of over two million dollars to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shortly before...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Why is foreign funding of your economy and livelihood is kosher through remittances. Ban overseas Pakistanis remittances first than we can talk about their political contributions.
 
