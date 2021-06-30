What's new

PTI Health Card Saving Lives

PTI as a political party should be going door to door to help people sign up for this card. Every single person treated under the card will tell hundreds of others. The awam will benefit and the party will actually score some political mileage out of it.
 
PTI as a political party should be going door to door to help people sign up for this card. Every single person treated under the card will tell hundreds of others. The awam will benefit and the party will actually score some political mileage out of it.
There is no need to sign up. Your cnic is your health card
 
You have Bhutto….. what more can you ask for … don’t be unthankful.
No we have 18th amendment done by ppp and pmln.

We have moun ka fire Sharjeel memon for free wifi

We have moun ka fire bilawal bhutto for turning sea water into drinkable water.
 
