This is where leadership is tested. Not everybody is going to fall in line. People ofcourse are going to resist and it will be iK's job to bring them all under single umbrella without letting anyone quit. Do remember that while the position of PTI is alot better in KPK, till it is not better in center where PTI faces tough opposition.

Besides if Pervaiz Khattak was successful the first time, why is there a need to change? Sindh as put Murad Ali shah back, PTI can do the same. Why is there a need for change unless some serious shortcomings were found in Khattak.

