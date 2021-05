PTI has unprecedented support from establishment: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

gangsta_rap said: what do you mean? it's the army obviously. didn't you know that the army gets an 80% slice off of the budget? Click to expand...

that budget is primarily for defence, given the cumbersome task of insuring the sanctity of the state from external and internal risk factors I believe it barely covers national security needs.. plus maintaining nuclear weapons is quite expensive itself.. I hardly think there would be much to spare for kickbacks.. If You look at the judicial system of Pakistan we never see corrupt rich people brought to justice, because they have the judges in their pockets. The wealthy families of Pakistan operate like an organized cartel and should the wellwishers of the state try to bring accountability, then they can cry foul and use NGO's/ media foreign government to presure the state that their meddling outside of their allocated parameters, (questioning Pakistan's 'democracy') and given Pakistan current economic woes it easily succumbs to blackmail. Perhaps some wealthy families don't have direct influence within the establishment, but they don't need to as I said.. this is my 2 cents anyway