PTI has not succeeded in forming a team yet, confesses Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has confessed that his party has not succeeded in forming a team yet, SAMAA reports.Imran Khan said in his address to meeting of PTI Central Executive Committee this day that Tehrik-e-Insaf had no seat in 2008 but now it has emerged as second largest party of the country. Despite many difficulties, the polls results proven historical and voters turn out was over whelming in the elections.The PTI eliminated two party system from the country and cleansing of the ANP is one more achievement of Tehrik-e-Insaf. Tehrik-e-Inaf has emerged as a party of the federating completely but yet more efforts are required in Sindh and Balochistan, he added.Imran khan stressed on the PTI workers to keep abilities of each other in consideration and work like a team.Senior PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jawed Hashmi, and KPK Chief Minister Parvez Khattak were also present in the meeting.