What's new

PTI has not succeeded in forming a team yet, confesses Imran Khan

Patriots

Patriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 19, 2013
7,198
2
5,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
20137523519_samaa_tv.jpg


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has confessed that his party has not succeeded in forming a team yet, SAMAA reports.

Imran Khan said in his address to meeting of PTI Central Executive Committee this day that Tehrik-e-Insaf had no seat in 2008 but now it has emerged as second largest party of the country. Despite many difficulties, the polls results proven historical and voters turn out was over whelming in the elections.

The PTI eliminated two party system from the country and cleansing of the ANP is one more achievement of Tehrik-e-Insaf. Tehrik-e-Inaf has emerged as a party of the federating completely but yet more efforts are required in Sindh and Balochistan, he added.

Imran khan stressed on the PTI workers to keep abilities of each other in consideration and work like a team.

Senior PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jawed Hashmi, and KPK Chief Minister Parvez Khattak were also present in the meeting.

:: SAMAA TV :: Top Stories, Breaking News, Latest News, SpotLight, In Videos, Capital, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KPK & Fata, World, Business, Sports, Entertainment, Editor's Pick
 
Leader

Leader

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 7, 2010
29,159
9
39,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this looks absurd statement, teams in KPK or about intra party election or about rigging ?
 
A

ahaider9

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2022
49
-7
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.


@Strife
@ahaider97
@Raj-Hindustani
@Great Janjua
@SoulSpokesman
@airwolf137
@Straightalk
@rashid.sarwar
@shi12jun
@LakeHawk180
@Sainthood 101
@chinasun
@Riddick
@Song Hong
@yex
@Kharral
@Shehryar Ashraf
@sdfsdfdsf
@IceCold
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Ihsan khan 66
@Ssan
@Sudarshan
@Mav3rick
@BON PLAN
@Khan Sahab
@mulj
@Rafael
@MyNameAintJeff
@Abid123
@A.P. Richelieu
@UKBengali
@Deino
@Hephaestus
@Dustom9
@hembo
@Strike!
@ziaulislam
@Skull and Bones
@mili
@patero
@ACE OF HEARTS
@sdfsdfdsf
@sdfsdfdsf
@BoggedDown
@PakAlp
@Solidify
@Bilal.
@Da baller
@SecularNationalist
@lchsod1975
@Red nucleus
@Luosifen
@Skull and Bones
@TheImmortal
@Goenitz
@yugocrosrb95
@koolio
@Leonardo
@Kharral
@AZ1
@925boy
@Abu Mohammed
@Ghostkiller
@Black_cats
@Ali_Baba
@Tai Hai Chen
@Green disc
@Zowais
@Foinikas
@MH.Yang
@Asimzranger
@General Dong

@siegecrossbow
@Tai Hai Chen
@Leonardo
@rAli
@QWECXZ
@Daghalodi
@IblinI
@leuitenentcolonel
@BigMelatonin
@JunaidP
@Strike!
@Skull and Bones
@Ghostkiller
@Hakwa Nadro
@ghazi52
@ChinaToday
@Bilal.
@Shorisrip
@NiuBiDaRen
@NaqsheYaar
@BoggedDown
@shujaullahkhan
@925boy
@spectregunship
@AZ1
@fna
@Foinikas

@shujaullahkhan
@ghazi52
@AZ1
@JunaidP
@BigMelatonin
@QWECXZ
@fna
@Foinikas
@925boy
@Bilal.
@BoggedDown
@HttpError
@Acetic Acid
@Goenitz
@Skull and Bones
@ChinaToday
@KaiserX
@Hakwa Nadro
@SaadH
@General Dong
@TheUsualSuspect
@TeaAddict2
@Super Falcon
@Deino
@merzifonlu
@AgnosticIndian
@Sainthood 101
@joker87
@The SC
@Solidify
@rAli
@emir nissan gtr
@Steppe Wolff
@Luosifen
@Tamiyah

@Fight 0f Falcon
@AZ1
@Darth Vader
@Goenitz
@Mehdipersian
@Elvin
@Norwegian
@Bilal.
@Basel
@Dr. Strangelove
@Deino
@kingQamaR
@khail007
@Sainthood 101
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@bluesky
@deliva125
@dani191
@TheImmortal
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@Asimzranger
@Raghfarm007
@0000000000000000000000000
@Friday
@UKBengali
@tman786
@Tom-tom
@Mustang-87
@Cookie Monster
@alphapak
@Edevelop
@AdeelMian
@RiazHaq
@Major Sam
@Shehryar Ashraf
@farhan_9909
@SuperMAG
@koolio
@siegecrossbow
@eagleeye
@beast89
@Aref
@Robin rone
@Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
@Bossman
@QWECXZ
@aymanop1522
@sdfsdfdsf

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23 @313ghazi @B.K.N @Asimzranger

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
@febejamoha
@Shahzad Sultan
@Catalystic
@unrequitted_love_suzy
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Hydration
@Bossman
@Tai Hai Chen
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@Red nucleus
@Sudarshan
@Splurgenxs
@Major Sam
@Sam6536
@aryobarzan
@PakCan
@shanipisces2002
@Enigma SIG
@Foinikas
@QWECXZ
@SMX 3.0
@fna
@DrJekyll
@_NOBODY_
@MH.Yang
@IceCold
@zeeshan_1998
@SirAbdullaz
@hamza gareeb
@Olympus81
@GiantPanda
@the_messenger
@GeraltofRivia
@IMADreamer
@SEOminati
@Indos
@SoulSpokesman
@General Dong
@dani191
@AZMwi
@karachidude86
@ghazi52
@shi12jun
@mangochutney
@Flash_Ninja
@noxizer
@F.O.X
@GreatHanWarrior
@EvoluXon
@sammuel
@RescueRanger
@Path-Finder
@cuduly
@WinterFangs
@Readerdefence
@ESAx
@Sanwal!!
@INS-TRUTH
@WalterWhite
@LakeHawk180
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Reichmarshal
@Sainthood 101
@QWECXZ
@BananaRepublicUK
@koolio
@Tai Hai Chen
@shah_123
@MultaniGuy
@xedefin
@aryobarzan
@Dr. Strangelove
@Revire
@Herstory
@khail007
@jacawu
@hunter_hunted
@Hayreddin
@nope
@bymir
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@foqali
@Beny Karachun
@ashool
@Luosifen
@xuxel
@sammuel
@TSA321
@jamal18
@piqanynoc
@lukel
@MystryMan
@fitpOsitive
@Prince of the Moon
@thesaint
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@dani191
@Norwegian
@PakAlp
@Death Adder
@sdfsdfdsf
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
spying attempt on imran khan foiled
2
Replies
22
Views
654
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
340
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
Xestan
  • Article
Imran confesses to blunders, was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue: Hamid Khan
2
Replies
19
Views
549
imadul
imadul
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI, MWM reach agreement over political partnership
Replies
0
Views
186
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zibago
PTI prepares list of govt officers who backed ‘illegitimate moves’
Replies
9
Views
201
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom