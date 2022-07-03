What's new

PTI has apologised to Donald Lu, govt has evidence: Khawaja Asif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,018
16
24,633
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656870702685.png

  • Asif says Khan is chanting slogans against US during his public gatherings, however, he is now apologising for it.
  • "He should be ashamed of levelling allegations against institutions,” he adds.
  • The minister says Khan is fulfilling "India’s agenda".
Federal Minister for Defence Affairs Khawaja Asif Sunday claimed the PTI has apologised to the United States' Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu for levelling allegations against him of being involved in former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster.

Speaking during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", the defence minister said: “We [the coalition government] have obtained all records regarding PTI’s apology to Lu. Evidence has been received regarding PTI leaders' meeting with the US government where they tendered an apology.”

He went on to say that while Khan was chanting slogans against the US during his public gatherings; he is now "apologising for his mistakes".

Related items​


Asif further added that the PTI chairman has sent a message to the US that he wants to "fix things and his relationship with the superpower".

'PTI can file petition to get leaked audio verified'​

Commenting on the leaked audio of former first lady Bushra Bibi — in which she could be heard instructing PTI's Dr Arsalan Khalid to run traitor trends on social media — Asif said that the PTI can file a petition in the court to get the leaked audio verified through forensics from a third party.

The defence minister said that if they [PTI] claim the audio of former first lady Bushra Bibi was manipulated, they can get it tested through forensics.

Asif said that Khan is attacking institutions because he has lost power; however, “he should be ashamed of levelling allegations against the institutions.”

“In the past, we too criticised the institutions but never levelled allegations,” he said, adding that till the time Khan was in power, he liked all these things which he has been commenting against.

'Imran Khan fulfilling India's agenda'​

Earlier today, speaking to journalists, the minister said the former prime minister was fulfilling India’s agenda as his “only mission was to weaken Pakistan’s nuclear programme”.

The PTI chairman was creating divisions in the defence establishment, he said.

“He [Khan] can neither be loyal to the soil nor anybody else as he isn’t loyal to his own blood," Asif said, adding that he has had the shock of his life after the alleged audio of his wife, Bushra Bibi, surfaced.
www.geo.tv

PTI has apologised to Donald Lu, govt has evidence: Khawaja Asif

Asif says Imran Khan is chanting slogans against US during his public gatherings, but now he is tendering apologies
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,346
11
29,906
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Speaking during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", the defence minister said: “We [the coalition government] have obtained all records regarding PTI’s apology to Lu. Evidence has been received regarding PTI leaders' meeting with the US government where they tendered an apology.”
Click to expand...
Lol so why doesn't he share that evidence with public? He thinks all Pakistanis are dumb like his Patwaris who would believe anything he says
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,346
11
29,906
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Windjammer said:
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dude, Just wondering if there was no PTI or Imran Khan, then what would you do with your life. Don't you ever get tired of playing the same tune 24/7.
Click to expand...
Bughaz Imran has no cure apparently. @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE has repeatedly admitted here on PDF that he has wasted his life in Pakistani politics but he still can't stop with his Bughaz Imran and blind love for Sharif mafia
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Replies
10
Views
352
araz
araz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt decides to file corruption plea against Usman Buzdar
2
Replies
26
Views
896
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Defence czar draws flak from PTI for suggesting the army pick its own chief
2
Replies
19
Views
538
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawaja Asif, Aslam Bhootani exchange barbs in NA
Replies
1
Views
188
fna
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB SUMMONS FOUR ACCUSED IN FARAH KHAN ASSETS CASE
Replies
2
Views
249
Iron Shrappenel
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom