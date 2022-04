Eskander said: But they would have been a legitimate opposition in parliament. They can eagage in street politics and remain in opposition Click to expand...

In Pakistan opposition parties are as effective as toilet paper. It is always street politics which has yielded results. If today they sit with same parties they claimed to be foreign sponsored then it will be a political suicide. PTI has lot of street power enough to effectively cripple new govt. In my opinion resigning en masse is in itself a symbolic and historic move in Pakistan. It will give them lots of milage for next election next year.