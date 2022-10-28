PTI Haqeeqi Azadi March Oct 2022 - News and Updates

Haqeeqi Azadi March Objectives:

- To attain civilian rights and uphold justice as prescribed in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

- Empower Pakistani institutions & civilian and military establishment through meritocracy. End feudalism, dynastic politics and extrajudicial killings, torture and kidnappings.

- To get rid of Brown colonials (puppets of imperialism) who become an obstacle in forming/deploying an independent foreign policy of Pakistan. So that Pakistan makes its policy for benefit of its citizens and not fight 3rd party wars in which Pakistan has already lost 90,000 lives, 20 million people displaced homeless, $200+ billion USD losses on economy.

- To spread justice in society so it becomes a backbone of growing economy as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). Weak and powerful men will have to follow same law without discrimination.

- To get rid of Western planted regime which was done through organized and orchestrated regime change operation.

- To introduce Electronic Voting machines in Pakistan to prevent corrupt officials from meddling/rigging in electoral voting.

- To make Election System (ECP) an independent institute, stop it from being lapdog of certain corrupt political parties.

- To bring a legitimately elected government by 220 million Pakistanis through free and fair elections, and stop repeat of 1970 fiasco elections also known as Fall of Dhaka when East Pakistan (right arm) was separated because of stolen election victory.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) Imran Khan's message for the nation:

In memory of Arshad Shareef Shaheed (1973-2022)

