Corruption in Pakistan is a pandemic ie in all section and layer of society, but mostly in the upper class tier. This tier includes military officers, real estate developers, land owning mafia, politicians, judges, etc... If you want to get rid of corruption you have to also start auditing these players. Military spending should be 100% under the governments audit. Same goes for judges. They should be audited for irregularities in their assets and holdings ie why does a judge who makes RS 1,000,000 a year have RS50,000,000 in assets?



Start be giving local councils and governments more power to perform audits. Land revenue collection should be in the local govts hands as it is in the west/china. China itself can be a model in local governance and development. China allow local governments to sell off state held lands in cities like Beijing, Shenzen, etc... to real estate developers at cheap prices in the outer suburbs. The real estate developers were able to build large residences, home, apt buildings etc... at a low cost to consumers. The local govts later benefitted immensely by the land-tax revenue that all these new developments provided. This goes on and on... Allowing them to reinvest in their infrastructure, now look at these cities today a few decades later.



Have a scaling system in place that only those local officials who increased their tax revenue and provided development in their districts will be promoted to the state level then federal level and so on.Have a strong system of checks and balance in place so that if any official is caught doing any corruption that they serve minimum 15 years to life in prison. Same how the CCP does in China.



The federal govt in power holds large amounts of land, they should give the local govt these same powers. This would diminish the power of the land mafia as well.

Click to expand...