PTI govt revises public debt projection upwards

the debt in absolute terms will swell by 100% within five years to Rs47.6 trillion or over three-fourths of the size of national economy.

The revised projection has been approved by the federal cabinet this week

revised upwards due to a higher budget deficit and higher-than-anticipated devaluation of the currency

The public debt, which stood at Rs24.2 trillion or 72.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, may surge to Rs47.6 trillion or 77% of GDP by 2022-23,

There will be an increase of Rs23.4 trillion or 97% in public debt during the PTI’s five-year term

PM Imran vowed to bring the public debt down to Rs20 trillion by the end of his government’s term.

In the first year of PTI government, the federal government added Rs7.6 trillion to the public debt, which skyrocketed to Rs31.8 trillion by the end of June 2019.

the public debt is now projected to reach 83% of GDP in FY20 as against initial estimate of 77.6%.



This is despite the fact that the government has squeezed expenditures by Rs200 billion and showed an increase of Rs100 billion in net revenue receipts for the current fiscal year

Finance ministry’s reply