PTI govt loaned $3b to 600 people without interest: report

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

NA committee asks for details of people who took the loans
National Assembly’s standing committee on finance was told on Thursday that $3 billion were given out as interest-free loans in the last government’s tenure.

The revelations were made in a meeting of the committee which the deputy governor also attended.

The committee chairman said that the loans had been issued by the State Bank and claimed that the bank had a list of the people the money had been given.

However, the deputy governor said that the loans had been issued by commercial banks. He added that the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) had been given during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also added that the loans had been given to the business community because investment had dipped during the pandemic.

Dr. Nafisa Shah asked the governor to detail the terms of the loans that had been provided but he declined, saying that the information was confidential and banks are bound to keep it secret.

State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the details could be revealed in an in-camera session. Committee Chairman Qaiser Sheikh, therefore, directed the deputy governor to give a detailed briefing on the matter.
El Sidd

El Sidd

Brilliant.

This is the only appreciable acts of the previous government. A sound investment which will bring a return far exceeding the expectations.

I would suggest that they make it their next mandate during elections. People would vote for anyone willing to do business without interest.
 

