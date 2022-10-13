What's new

PTI govt illegally paid Rs68m of public money to British law firm

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Money was spent to collect evidence against Sharif’s family, former president Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz but to little avail
1665652971665.png

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had allegedly hired the services of an international law firm against the rules and paid them nearly Rs68 million from the national exchequer to little avail, it emerged on Wednesday.

Documents available with SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that the government led by Imran Khan, acting on the advice of Assets Recovery Unit head Shehzad Akbar, had reached an agreement with M/s GUERNICA International Law Firm in England.

The firm’s task was to find concrete evidences against high profile individuals in cases pending against them in Pakistani courts. The cases pertained to the Sharif family, former President Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz.

The documents showed that an amount of Rs67.459 million was paid to the British law firm which is headed by Toby M. Cadman.

The payment was made for services rendered for the period between February 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

13021446d5c359c.jpg



Documents showed that without signing a formal agreement, the company started working from February 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

The document further revealed that the contract was signed by the Interior Ministry on February 8, 2021, and payment for non-contract period was made.

“The auditors of the case are of the view that payment to a foreign legal firm without validity of contract was illegal and lacks authority,” revealed an official document.
