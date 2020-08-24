PTI govt has not file any case against opposition parties: Qureshi
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government did not file any case against the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.
All the corruption and money laundering cases were filed against the PPP and PML-N, leaders during the period of last regimes, he stated while talking to a private television channel.
The national accountability bureau (NAB), was handling the cases of corruption and money laundering and that the institution was working independently in the country, he added.
Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's health, he said it was the moral duty of the Ex Prime Minister to inform the courts about the health situation.
Defending Prime Minister Imran Khan's position for taking decision regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said that PML-N leader was granted permission on the basis of medical reports.
Some Random citizen from Lahore files a cases against opposition, and all the people jump to, its the Govt who did it. This is just tactics of PMLN, to try and win sympathy. They did the same thing with NS speech, by claiming it was muted, when in actual it never was.
- He said it was the moral duty of the Ex Prime Minister to inform the courts about the health situation.
