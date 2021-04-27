PTI Govt decides to open two new border crossings along Pak-Iran border

Govt decides to open two new border crossings along Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government has decided to open two new border crossings at Chowk Aap and Jalgi (Buleda) on Pak-Iran border.He stated this in a tweet after a meeting with Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal in Islamabad on Monday.The Interior Minister said the border crossings will not only help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran but also promote tourism in the area.This is utterly irresponsible and stupid.(7 day average of 22731 new cases per day among a population of about 82 Million in Iran versus 5574 among a population of about 216 Million in Pakistan)First the government offers to give away valuable oxygen we need to store to protect our own people in the face of an impending oxygen shortage and now this... wow