The package-1 of the ML-I will be completed between January 2021 to December 2024 and will cover construction of 527 kilometer long track between Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.



Package 2 will be completed from January 2022 to December 2026 and will upgrade 521km long track from Lahore to Hyderabad. Package 3 will upgrade 740km track of Rawalpindi-Peshawar and Hyderabad-Multan.

