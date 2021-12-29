PTI govt admits Lahore Metro bus as cheapest project PTI govt admits Lahore Metro bus as cheapest project

PTI government has admitted that the Metro bus was Lahore’s cheapest project.A report submitted in the National Assembly by the Department of Transportation revealed that the total cost for the Metro bus Project was Rs. 29.61 billion.According to the report, LDA constructed the Metro Bus Project for the Punjab government. An average of 137,000 people is taking advantage of this project on daily basis.The fare for one sided route of Metro Bus Service is Rs 30 as per the flat rate. The Lahore Metro Bus project was completed in 2013.Report also revealed that PTI had been putting allegations for this project to cost up to Rs. 60 billion in the past. PMLN political rivals used to refer to the Metro Bus Lahore as “Jungla Bus”.