What's new

PTI govt admits Lahore Metro bus as cheapest project

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,771
17
22,213
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1640802908229.png


PTI government has admitted that the Metro bus was Lahore’s cheapest project.

A report submitted in the National Assembly by the Department of Transportation revealed that the total cost for the Metro bus Project was Rs. 29.61 billion.

According to the report, LDA constructed the Metro Bus Project for the Punjab government. An average of 137,000 people is taking advantage of this project on daily basis.

The fare for one sided route of Metro Bus Service is Rs 30 as per the flat rate. The Lahore Metro Bus project was completed in 2013.

Report also revealed that PTI had been putting allegations for this project to cost up to Rs. 60 billion in the past. PMLN political rivals used to refer to the Metro Bus Lahore as “Jungla Bus”.

dunyanews.tv

PTI govt admits Lahore Metro bus as cheapest project

PTI govt admits Lahore Metro bus as cheapest project
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,287
-2
3,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Brt was a good project as also suggested by how rest of the nation followed
Metro on the other hand wasn't as good or cheap
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom