PTI govt adds Rs565 billion to circular debt

Misses IMF’s target for reduction in debt accumulation for second successive tim

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has added about Rs565 billion to the circular debt – including Rs100 billion in the past six months alone – missing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) debt-accumulation reduction target for the second successive time.

The government has been making efforts to improve efficiency but the power sector situation remains grim despite putting an additional burden of Rs405 billion on consumers in the past one year by increasing electricity prices.

With the fresh addition, the total stock and flow of circular debt has jumped to over Rs1.72 trillion as of the end of December.

The government has recently prepared a plan to reduce the circular debt but the new plan, drawn up in consultation with the IMF, shows that there will be around Rs50-75 billion annual increase in the circular debt even by FY23, according to the IMF’s first review report.