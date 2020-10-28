PTI Government's Gross Incompetence costed average Pakistanis Rs 404 Billion or $2.5 Billion

N leaguon ko bachara sirf GEO he milta ha government ka khilaf. By Shahzeb Haramzada own account the inflation which was 14.6% in Jan came down to 9.04 in Sep. Food Inflation came down to 14.7% from 24%. That means even will all the incompetence and mismanagement as per baboons, it still on a downward trajectory and will come further down as hoarders and Munfakhors are put behind bars.

As for compairson with India, Bangladesh and Srilanka, none of these countries had a leader/traitor/chor like Nawaz ruling them and before that Mr. 10%. If anyone is to be blamed its people who supported this thinking "Woh khata ha to lagta be to ha"

Curse yourself and no one else. As for IK he is doing everything however no magic wand can fix Pakistan's problems accumulated for the past 30 years of combine PMLN and PPP rule.