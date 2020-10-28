muhammadhafeezmalik
How PTI Government's Gross Incompetence costed average Pakistanis Rs. 404 Billion or $2.5 Billion due to ineffective and untimely decision making in wheat and sugar mismanagement. Incompetence is also as costly as Corruption.
Incompetence is more costly than corruption... 404 ARB rupees is 40 times the money collected for Dam Fund by CJP, IK , Chiefs and all people of Pakistan in more than 1 year.
Govt’s incompetence costs Rs404 bn to people, country
KARACHI: Despite the government’s claim to have focussed on sugar and wheat, both edibles have so far been most vulnerable, causing an estimated Rs404 billion loss to the people. The recent...
