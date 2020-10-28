What's new

PTI Government's Gross Incompetence costed average Pakistanis Rs 404 Billion or $2.5 Billion

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
295
-3
161
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
How PTI Government's Gross Incompetence costed average Pakistanis Rs. 404 Billion or $2.5 Billion due to ineffective and untimely decision making in wheat and sugar mismanagement. Incompetence is also as costly as Corruption.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1321162458355142659

Incompetence is more costly than corruption... 404 ARB rupees is 40 times the money collected for Dam Fund by CJP, IK , Chiefs and all people of Pakistan in more than 1 year.
1603860886340.png

www.thenews.com.pk

Govt’s incompetence costs Rs404 bn to people, country

KARACHI: Despite the government’s claim to have focussed on sugar and wheat, both edibles have so far been most vulnerable, causing an estimated Rs404 billion loss to the people. The recent...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
295
-3
161
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the story about just two items if we include loss in GDP, loss in tax collection, Cotton output loss, electricity losses, gas prices, drug prices etc, it will be trillions.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,135
7
18,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N leaguon ko bachara sirf GEO he milta ha government ka khilaf. By Shahzeb Haramzada own account the inflation which was 14.6% in Jan came down to 9.04 in Sep. Food Inflation came down to 14.7% from 24%. That means even will all the incompetence and mismanagement as per baboons, it still on a downward trajectory and will come further down as hoarders and Munfakhors are put behind bars.
As for compairson with India, Bangladesh and Srilanka, none of these countries had a leader/traitor/chor like Nawaz ruling them and before that Mr. 10%. If anyone is to be blamed its people who supported this thinking "Woh khata ha to lagta be to ha"
Curse yourself and no one else. As for IK he is doing everything however no magic wand can fix Pakistan's problems accumulated for the past 30 years of combine PMLN and PPP rule.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top