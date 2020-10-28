PTI Government to import wheat at Rs. 50/Kg or Rs. 2000 Per Maund!!!

Headed by Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet also approved the purchase of another 320,000 tons of wheat from Russia under a government deal at a price of $292 per ton.



The imported wheat would cost over Rs50 per kg compared with Rs40 per kg that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government approved for the country’s farmers. The ECC decided to enhance the imported wheat procurement quota to 1.8 million tons from an earlier approved 1.5 million tons due to a gap between demand and supply, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting.



“The ECC decided to propose to the cabinet Rs1,600 as the minimum support price for wheat crop 2020-21,” according to the finance ministry.





On the request of food ministry, the ECC decided that the initial allocation of TCP for the import of 1.5 million tons of wheat may be enhanced to 1.8 million tons to cater for the additional requirement of 300,000 tons demanded by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh for shipment by mid-February, said the finance ministry.



The ECC also endorsed the request of food ministry to import another 320,000 tons from Russia under a government-to-government arrangement at $292 per ton, bringing the total quantity being imported from Russia to 800,000 tons.

As compared to the first tender issued on August 7, the latest Russian deal was $58 or 25% higher, indicating a constant increase in commodity prices in the international market.



The ECC constituted a committee of secretaries of finance, commerce and food ministry to look into the possibility of wheat import, either by Passco or TCP.



In its last meeting, the ECC had decided that 300,000 tons of wheat would be imported under a government deal from the Russian Federation by Passco at $282.5 per ton. The ECC endorsed its last week decision. It was also decided that further tendering for wheat may be stopped and TCP may resort to a government-to-government arrangement for additional procurement. Keeping in view the arrival of new crop in March 2021, the forum decided that no vessel of imported wheat should be arranged either in public or private sector beyond February 2021.



Wheat and wheat flour prices have increased up to 75% due to the government’s decision to export 5.5 million tons of wheat and its products.



The cabinet’s economic decision-making body on Monday endorsed a minimum wheat procurement price of Rs1,600 per 40 kilogramme - giving a just 0.8% profit margin to farmers - but failed to agree on a subsidy of Rs1,000 per bag of fertiliser.



Based on official estimates of the cost of production, the minimum profit of 32 paisa per kg given to farmers for the next wheat crop is not sufficient to absorb the adverse impact of double-digit food inflation.

ECC endorses Rs1,600 wheat price | The Express Tribune Committee fails to agree on Rs1,000-per-bag fertiliser subsidy

PTI Government happy to import wheat at 2000 per maund but not willing to give Pakistani farmers Rs 1650 per maund. Imported wheat with transportation to upcountry will cost around Rs 2100 per maund. Delay in import cost Pakistanis Rs. 2000 per ton.

Price of one wrong decision / inefficiency:

3 lac ton x 2000 = 600,000,000 (Sixty Crore)



We have placed another tender of 3.2 ton, means another 60+ crore loss.