PTI Government Successfully Brings Down Circular Debt Of Power Sector By 68%

Low payments by the distribution companies give rise to the low payments to the generators of the electricity.

PML-N’s strategy added Rs 450bn to the circular debt, the PTI government had previously revealed.

The circular debt rate at present is Rs 38bn per month that would be reduced to Rs26bn by the end of the ongoing fiscal month, says Tareen.

Crackdown on power theft has recovered 80billion rupees since October last 2018, he further says.

How circular debt rises?

The condition of circular debt in Pakistan: