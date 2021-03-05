PTI goes to SC over Daska polling & asks ECP to withhold notification of Gillani

Mahmood-ur-Rehman said: Shatenic nexus Parliament+ Judiciary +Administration+Election commission+Deep State . Imran is wasting his time on a dead Nation Click to expand...

Agreed zillion times over. Pakistan is dead. People should realise and come out in support of honesty, openness and credibility, corruption free Pakistan. Otherwise say goodbye to-your freedom-your economics-your state as it exists now.-your nuclear weapons-your securityWhat kind of Chief of Army Staffs Provide NRO to some political leaders!!It is not that NRO was figment of anyone's imagination. It was challenged in the SCP and was declared null and void and against the constitution and the laws of Pakistan. That's all good. But.-Why those Generals namely Mushrraf and Kiyani who were involved were left unpunished!! What part of Army ACT allows them to offer NRO to corrupt thugs!!! Were they not in breach of their oaths!!! If they were why were they are not court martialed!!!I keep repeating here. Pakistani nation has forgotten the necessity of straight thinking. Unless they start to think straight and take actions against culprits, Pakistan is doomed. It cannot progress.Who in their right mind would trust people like Nawaz, Shahbaz, Maryam, Hamza, Zardari, Bilawal and Diese etcl!!! The Answer is Pakistani generals AKA "Establishment".Don't believe me!! Think straight. Were they not aware that these people looted Pakistan!! Why NRO was offered!! How these people despite passing of decades of lot are still allowed and able to stand in the elections!! Where were Pakistani agencies!! Are they incompetent!! Answer is no. They have all the proofs needed to hang these crooks. But they don''t use those proofs. Why!!Why was Nawaz allowed to leave. Why there is pressure on PM IK to let Maryam go to the UK!!Why Maryam was given bail!! On the ground of being a woman!!! Why all other women are still in Pakistani jails, why were they not released!! Why there is nobody to look in to this matter!!Why Maryam is still out of the jail!! What are the terms of her bail!! Has she flaunted those terms!! Why she is not arrested!!You see when you start to think logically and straight, you realised that Pakistani generals have lot to answer for. They are openly getting blackmailed by Maryam, but cannot do jack shit, instead they are pushing to let her leave, thinking by doing so, they would shift the troubles to some other times.But bigger question is , who are they to do all these things!!! Do they have any legal reasons!! Rights!! Duties in these matters!!! Answer is simply no.This has to be answered by all Pakistanis. Sit down, calm down and think logically and straight, you will get all the answers.