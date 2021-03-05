What's new

PTI goes to SC over Daska polling & asks ECP to withhold notification of Gillani

Nothing is going to happen.
Not this time ... if Government can file a reference against the next in line CJP then CEC is not a bigger fish to fry!

You should find out what SC bench said about the current CEC during the presidential ordinance opinion proceedings.
 
Good move by PTI. Take on ECP legally after humiliation of ECP by IK.
Imran Khan tried to make ECP independent and impartial. It instead chose to become subservient to PDM mafia. This is evident in its recent decisions such as declaring entire NA75 election invalid. Ignoring SC order to trace ballots in senate elections. Ignoring videos of horse trading. Ignoring videos of politicians admitting buying votes for senate.
PTI is also pondering over the application for disqualification of Chief Election Commissioner ...
He is not election commissioner but Maryam Chornis slave.
1614944118990.png

He should leave Pakistan to its own devices and watch from London as everything burns down to ashes.
He should join Nawaz Sharif Bhagora in London along with Ishaq Dollar and Altaf Hussain Bhagoras.
 
Concur. He should leave Pakistan to its own devices and watch from London as everything burns down to ashes.
IK has dedicated himself to Pakistan. He is dangerous for everyone if he sits in opposition - more so now that he has been in PM seat and knows how everything works.
What good would that video do if SJC disqualifies CEC?
 
IK has dedicated himself to Pakistan. He is dangerous for everyone if he sits in opposition - more so now that he has been in PM seat and knows how everything works.
TBH, if IK fails, he should sit back, relax and enjoy watching the country vote for PDM next election.
 
Shatenic nexus Parliament+ Judiciary +Administration+Election commission+Deep State . Imran is wasting his time on a dead Nation
Very true. He is trying to give lectures and going by the law to correct them like they are some naughty children's and show them the right path but he is only talking to the 4 walls. Our nation doesn't deserves poor thing like IK, they need Saddam Hussain kind of characters who deal with them with the iron fist. I can't get over with the scene when Saddam security people picked people up from the assembly while they were talking and took them out and clear the filth.
 
Shatenic nexus Parliament+ Judiciary +Administration+Election commission+Deep State . Imran is wasting his time on a dead Nation
Agreed zillion times over. Pakistan is dead. People should realise and come out in support of honesty, openness and credibility, corruption free Pakistan. Otherwise say goodbye to
-your freedom
-your economics
-your state as it exists now.
-your nuclear weapons
-your security

What kind of Chief of Army Staffs Provide NRO to some political leaders!!

It is not that NRO was figment of anyone's imagination. It was challenged in the SCP and was declared null and void and against the constitution and the laws of Pakistan. That's all good. But.
-Why those Generals namely Mushrraf and Kiyani who were involved were left unpunished!! What part of Army ACT allows them to offer NRO to corrupt thugs!!! Were they not in breach of their oaths!!! If they were why were they are not court martialed!!!

I keep repeating here. Pakistani nation has forgotten the necessity of straight thinking. Unless they start to think straight and take actions against culprits, Pakistan is doomed. It cannot progress.

Who in their right mind would trust people like Nawaz, Shahbaz, Maryam, Hamza, Zardari, Bilawal and Diese etcl!!! The Answer is Pakistani generals AKA "Establishment".

Don't believe me!! Think straight. Were they not aware that these people looted Pakistan!! Why NRO was offered!! How these people despite passing of decades of lot are still allowed and able to stand in the elections!! Where were Pakistani agencies!! Are they incompetent!! Answer is no. They have all the proofs needed to hang these crooks. But they don''t use those proofs. Why!!

Why was Nawaz allowed to leave. Why there is pressure on PM IK to let Maryam go to the UK!!
Why Maryam was given bail!! On the ground of being a woman!!! Why all other women are still in Pakistani jails, why were they not released!! Why there is nobody to look in to this matter!!
Why Maryam is still out of the jail!! What are the terms of her bail!! Has she flaunted those terms!! Why she is not arrested!!

You see when you start to think logically and straight, you realised that Pakistani generals have lot to answer for. They are openly getting blackmailed by Maryam, but cannot do jack shit, instead they are pushing to let her leave, thinking by doing so, they would shift the troubles to some other times.

But bigger question is , who are they to do all these things!!! Do they have any legal reasons!! Rights!! Duties in these matters!!! Answer is simply no.

What kind of army it is that it is protecting the looters of the nation rather than protecting the nation from the looters!!!

This has to be answered by all Pakistanis. Sit down, calm down and think logically and straight, you will get all the answers.
 
