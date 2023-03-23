PTI finished in Ramadan: Life changing Poll

Never in my life I've witness such hate and resentment for Army, there was a time when People feel proud and throw flowers when Army trucks pass by but today they are welcome by Profanity and stones, if things don't change the day is not far when the whole country will revolt and than to crack down on the revolt Army will have to open fire on civilians, Indians will jump in with help of TTP who will recruit the people from Baluchistan/KPK by using the same " Murtad Army " mantra, and we will be back in 2000's but this time it will be on Steroids. What I failed to understand that Army has always enjoyed support from people and no Govt has actively taken any action against their internal affairs so why is that the people in GHQ are so scared of a Civilian led Govt with 2/3rd Majority? Why they want to control every aspect of Pakistani society from security to foreign policy, from Business to international AID ? If they want to do all than what's the point of taking oath from a Civilian leader/President over a constitution which they are not up-holding ? When will people understand that this is not 70's or 80's ? this is the era of social media and news can reach from one corner to the other within seconds, the time has changed and Army has no business in Politics, And its not like Army is just sitting in barracks and gets bored, your hands are full with your own shit, LOC/TTP/BLA/IRGC etc, why on earth they are so hell bent of taking everything up on themselves when they are literally failing on the vary job they are only suppose to do which is protecting Pakistan's border from Internal/External threats.



I am amazed that how someone, individual or a institution can be so embarrassingly dumb/stupid, and rest follows them like sheep, It is not about Imran Khan, he is not the only/last hope nor he the best Pakistan has ever produced but he is necessary in the current political turmoil Pakistan is into, Army needs to stop Pushing Pakistan into darkness and forcing its people in to subjugation cause just like the more you pull a rubber band apart, when it reaches its critical point and you release it, it can hurt your own hand. Its still not to late, stop pulling the strings from behind the curtains, take your selective support from PDM or anyone, let the Institutions of Pakistan work independently without any pressure, that is the only way forward to a successful and prosper Pakistan.