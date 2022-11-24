What's new

PTI finalises plan for Rawalpindi sit-in on Nov 26

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,940
3
8,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595789853764952064

President of PTI’s Lahore chapter, Sheikh Imtiaz, has said that the party has finalised its plan for the Rawalpindi sit-in on November 26.

“The PTI cavalcade from Lahore will leave the city at 7am on Saturday. It will travel through the Lahore Motorway Toll Plaza and then enter Rawalpindi,” he told Dawn.com.

Imtiaz added that the party had formed a contingency plan for the march as well. “We have delegated responsibilities to all the stakeholders.”
1669301702653.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595792955310219265
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26
Replies
1
Views
101
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Pakistanis to gather at Rawalpindi’s Murree Road on Nov 25 - Asad Umar
Replies
3
Views
169
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic
Replies
0
Views
102
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
khansaheeb
Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation
Replies
0
Views
143
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAW AND ORDER: 4,000 RANGERS DEPLOYED IN LAHORE, RAWALPINDI
2
Replies
19
Views
791
SD 10
SD 10

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom