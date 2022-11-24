PTI finalises plan for Rawalpindi sit-in on Nov 26 - Imran Khan is coming

President of PTI’s Lahore chapter, Sheikh Imtiaz, has said that the party has finalised its plan for the Rawalpindi sit-in on November 26.“The PTI cavalcade from Lahore will leave the city at 7am on Saturday. It will travel through the Lahore Motorway Toll Plaza and then enter Rawalpindi,” he toldImtiaz added that the party had formed a contingency plan for the march as well. “We have delegated responsibilities to all the stakeholders.”