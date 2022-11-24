What's new

PTI finalises plan for Rawalpindi sit-in on Nov 26 - Imran Khan is coming

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,941
3
8,239
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595789853764952064

President of PTI’s Lahore chapter, Sheikh Imtiaz, has said that the party has finalised its plan for the Rawalpindi sit-in on November 26.

“The PTI cavalcade from Lahore will leave the city at 7am on Saturday. It will travel through the Lahore Motorway Toll Plaza and then enter Rawalpindi,” he told Dawn.com.

Imtiaz added that the party had formed a contingency plan for the march as well. “We have delegated responsibilities to all the stakeholders.”
1669301702653.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595792955310219265
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26
Replies
1
Views
102
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic
Replies
0
Views
103
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
khansaheeb
Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation
Replies
0
Views
147
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Plan ready to put Imran Khan under house arrest
Replies
2
Views
132
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan trains guns on ‘neutrals’ with claims of actions against PTI at their behest
Replies
4
Views
406
ACE OF HEARTS
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom