What's new

PTI female workers deny torture, rape in jail

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,546
12
32,498
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PTI-female-workers-696x342.jpg

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female workers including Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba Raja on Friday denied torture or any rape attempt in jail, ARY News reported.
www.facebook.com

’ہم نے کچھ نہیں کیا، جیل میں رکھنا ہی زیادتی ہے‘! | ’ہم نے کچھ نہیں کیا، جیل میں رکھنا ہی زیادتی ہے‘! #ARYNews | By ARY News | Facebook

225K views, 5.9K likes, 74 loves, 182 comments, 588 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from ARY News: ’ہم نے کچھ نہیں کیا، جیل میں رکھنا ہی زیادتی ہے‘! #ARYNews
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com


PTI female workers Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed and Tayyab were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore over their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba in their informal talk denied any type of torture in the jail and also refuted the claims of the former prime minister and PTI chief about rape.

Sanam Javed Khan said they have not done anything wrong and termed keeping them in jail ‘injustice.’

Earlier, the former premier alleged that women were being mistreated to pressurize the political leaders. The government had been denying the allegations of ‘mistreatment’ of PTI women prisoners.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood while revealing the status of women prisoners being kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail said, “The prisoners told me that they are not facing any issues in the jail. Women prison cells are separate from male prison cells in the jail and male officials are not allowed to enter the premises.”

It is pertinent to note here that rumours were making rounds on social media regarding inhumane torture of PTI’s female workers who were behind bars for May 9 mayhem.
arynews.tv

PTI female workers deny torture, rape in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female workers including Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba Raja on Friday denied torture or any rape
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jail Bharo Tehreek: 81 PTI leaders, workers kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail
2
Replies
22
Views
736
AZ1
AZ1
muhammadhafeezmalik
Former judge Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal accuses PTI chief’s hypocrisy in Jail Bharo Tehreek
2
Replies
28
Views
741
PakCan
PakCan
ghazi52
PTI deserters meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail
2
Replies
27
Views
501
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI 'Jail Bharo' campaign ends with no arrests in Peshawar
2
Replies
15
Views
504
SniperGorilla
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘discretion’ of national flag
Replies
0
Views
205
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom