The photo, in fact, was of an MoU signing ceremony held on December 30, 2016 in Beijing.Fatemi, following the “settlement” of theleaks issue, was removed from his post of adviser to the prime minister.In reaction, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb took to task the PTI leaders, terming their statements “highly irresponsible and regrettable.”“PTI’s reporting on Tariq Fatemi at worst seditious and diabolic or at best ignorant and incompetent,” the state minister tweeted.Aurangzeb also issued a statement saying, “old habits die hard,” and added that the PTI had a tendency to resort to allegations without first ascertaining the facts. PTI, she said, through such utterances, wanted to create division between state institutions.The party should refrain from making statements based on misinformation, the minister maintained.The minister also mocked party’s chief Imran Khan, saying “If PTI cannot teach its spokespersons on how to issue statements based on facts, the information ministry is ready to assume that role for the larger interest of the country.”