PTI facing internal pressure to return to parliament

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the apparent thaw between the ruling PML-N and PTI following their convergence on the issue of horse-trading in the Senate elections, PTI Chairman Imran Khan appears to be at a crossroads, wondering whether to carry on with his anti-government stance or fall in line with the rest of his party, who want to go back to the National Assembly.Until last week, the PTI chief twice — once during an address to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa investors’ conference in the UAE and later in an interview with a private TV channel — had predicted that the next general elections would be held in 2015. This stance was based on his oft-repeated assertion that the current government came to power in rigged elections, and therefore had to go.However, other party leaders in their interaction with the government have reportedly expressed a readiness to return to the National Assembly if the government brings about the 22nd amendment to hold Senate elections through open balloting.There are also indications the government might constitute a judicial inquiry commission to look into allegations of rigging in the May 2013 general elections, paving the way for PTI’s return to the National Assembly.At the height of PTI’s protest movement in August last year, the party resigned en masse from the National Assembly.In background discussions, more than one PTI source told Dawn that a majority of the party leadership, notably those who are members of the National Assembly, could be heard feverishly arguing for a return to the lower house of parliament.“Last month, PTI missed a golden opportunity when it supported the 21st Amendment, setting up of military courts but didn’t go to the National Assembly to vote for the new act,” an incumbent PTI lawmaker told Dawn.Now, if the government decides to bring the 22nd amendment, which was originally proposed by the PTI, “we should have no qualms in going and voting for the change”.After a meeting of parliamentary party heads last Friday, PTI legislator Dr Arif Alvi, in his personal capacity, supported the idea of going back to the house to vote on the amendment.“Now that we have decided to become part of the parliament – evident from the party’s decision to contest the Senate elections from KP, what’s wrong with sitting in the National Assembly since both the houses comprise parliament,” another PTI MNA told Dawn, refusing to speak on the record.Simultaneously, however, party leaders not part of the parliament oppose a return to the National Assembly until such time that the government constitutes a powerful judicial commission to investigate the last general elections.“Now, it’s up to the PTI chairman to decide if the party is going to return to the same house he has been railing against since August last year,” a PTI office-bearer told Dawn.Political analysts feel that after failing to squeeze a judicial commission of their liking out of the government and apparently receiving results from the election tribunals contrary to the party’s expectations, many in the PTI have realised that they should head back to the national and provincial assemblies at the centre and in Punjab and Sindh.If the PTI and PPP join hands for the Senate elections in KP, which does seem to be a possibility, there is every likelihood the party lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly will vote for a PPP candidate, a PTI MPA told Dawn.The party has also softened its stance on the judicial commission over time. Withdrawing from its earlier terms of reference, the party now suggests that Article 218(III) of the Constitution be the framework of the commission.The article reads: “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.”“Last Friday, in a meeting with Ishaq Dar, it seemed that the government was willing to constitute the judicial commission according to our new suggestion, following which the PTI will have no objection to returning to the National Assembly,” Dr Arif Alvi told Dawn.Show cause noticeSeparately, the PTI served a show-cause notice on Sunday on MPA Javed Nasim from PK-3 for sponsoring a non-PTI candidate for the Senate from KP. An official statement released by the PTI central secretariat said that under Section 7 of the Political Parties Order 2002 and the PTI Constitution, Mr Nasim has been given 24 hours to respond, failing which he will stand expelled from the party.