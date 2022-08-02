What's new

PTI Exposed: RAW & Mosad Agents who Sent Huge Amounts to PTI to Destroy Pakistan

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,763
3
89,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FZJ-NmAWQAM2AxU


Healing Hands of Virginia:

FZKB_HlX0AE-Mqz


One of the partner name is Mr Jawwad W Bhatti

FZKB_UiXoAI2F2h


Clearly Mr Jawwad W Bhatti is a Mosad agent

Microshop Trading Limited

FZKH3CpWIAAGqiD


Dysfunctional now but was owned and run by Muhammad Imran and Shamsher Khan

FZKH3bgWIAA74Pf


Clearly RAW agents both of them

Auto junction inc

FZKHQgmXkAAdVxT


Owned by Alex Haq

FZKHQpwXEAA_hcW


Another CIA agent clearly

Focus Auto

Run by Muhammad Sultan and Anzar Mujtaba

FZKI5tLXgAE8jpt


Both RAW agents definitely who sent massive amount of 50$ to PTI to destroy Pakistan

Nex G Mobility

FZKLprwWIAA801b


Owned by Zaman Muhammad

FZKLp2ZX0AAihaT


Definitely Zaman Mohammad is an undercover agent of RAW

Hoovertel Inc

FZKdDpEX0AIuBpH


Owned by Aamir Waheed from CIA who sent $100 to PTI
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,528
0
4,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
100 dollar… hahahahahha
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,290
5
13,772
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ye Goldsmith khandaan iski pusht par Kara hy apny arbo dollars lekar.
 
AMG_12

AMG_12

FULL MEMBER
Oct 9, 2014
1,255
10
3,019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
As I said in another thread, ECP decision was announced to provide cover to the property dealers after the recent drone strike in Afghanistan. Our airspace was used which in itself is a major policy shift but the property dealers didn't take the country into confidence.
 

