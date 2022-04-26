What's new

PTI Electoral Position in Next Elections

In 2018, PTI performance region wise...

28 out of 39 - KPK
07 out of 12 - Ex FATA
14 out of 20 - Karachi
03 out of 03 - FCA Islamabad
13 out of 15 - North Punjab / Pothohar
23 out of 75 - Central Punjab
04 out of 15 - South Punjab (Non Seraiki Districts)
22 out of 36 - South Punjab (Seraiki Belt Districts)
01 out of 41 - Interior Sindh (other than Karachi)
02 out of 16 - Balochistan
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
117 out of 272 - TOTAL GENERAL SEATS WON
05 Independents Joined
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
122 out of 272 - TOTAL GENERAL SEATS (After Independents)

028 out of 060 - Women Reserved
005 out of 010 - Minority Reserved
-------------------------------------------------------------------
155 out of 342 - GRAND TOTAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------
 
In Central Punjab, PTI won 0 seats out of 19 seats of Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara and Pakpattan............ While PTI won only 8 seats out of 34 seats of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Gujrat and Toba Tek Singh....

From Lahore, PTI won 3 out of 14 seats..

On the other end, PML-N won 51 seats of 75 seats of Central Punjab and 9 out of 15 seats of Non-Seraiki Districts of South Punjab....

Among the 36 seats of Seraiki Belt Districts, PTI won 22... PPP won 5... PML-N won 4... PML-Q won 1 and Independents won 4 seats (who later joined PTI)....
 
pti should bycott if
-overseas voter not given the right
-no use of evm
- see if reserves goes below $10 billion

bcause doing so he wll be again in situation of 2018
 
You can’t imagine what Bajwa is planning next
Yesterday shehbaz sharif stated that as a prime minister of Pakistan he has right to chose next Chief of army staff
Do you want to know why he says so ? Bajwa is going to resign very soon because of increasing pressure from the public, this will give PDM ( Corrupt parties) a chance to select there favorite army chief ( bypassing Faiz hameed) that pro PDM chief will help them winning next elections
Fawad chahudary already showed PTI concerned over the statement of showbaz sharif , He tweeted that the party which will win the upcoming elections will chose next army chief (Which bajwa and PDM will not let them )
So we are heading towards another bajwa shitty doctrine which will further divide our nation
 
PTI needs to win more seats in Central Punjab. 10 more seats would be great. 5 more in Fata/KPK. Minus the independent seats they should have total 165 seats, with allies Pmlq and GDA they should get the total 172 to form government.

PTI needs to make alliance with GDA and PSP in Sindh and fight for all Karachi seats. In Balochistan they will struggle to win seats. Interior Sindh belongs to PPP, Balochistan BAP, BNP,JUI will win.

It will be a big battle, establishment and election commission will make sure PTI does not succeed, before elections IK needs to come to an agreement with the establishment. The reservations they have needs to be addressed. I know it will be difficult but PTI can announce we are not allowed to have any say in foreign policy, what can we do about it. Tell the people to ask the generals and let the Generals visit their masters in India, Usa, Saudi and UAE.
 
I doubt Bajwa will resign. He will continue till November and not seek an extension. It was Nawaz Sharif who chose Mushraff and look what happened to him. Army looks after its own interests, they bought Shabaz Sharif in power because he has good relations with army than Nawaz Sharif. Both Shabaz and Ch Nisar opposed Nawaz attacks on army but Nawaz did not listen. Dont forget Pti gave extension to Bajwa and look how that ended up. Pti needs to come to an agreement with the establishment and then go for free and fair elections, let the army deal with Usa, India, Saudi and UAE, they should tell the public we have no choice and ask the generals, Pti then should continue to build relations with China, Turkey, Azerbaijan, ASEAN, Central Asia.
 

