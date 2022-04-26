PTI Electoral Position in Next Elections

In 2018, PTI performance region wise...
28 out of 39 - KPK
07 out of 12 - Ex FATA
14 out of 20 - Karachi
03 out of 03 - FCA Islamabad
13 out of 15 - North Punjab / Pothohar
23 out of 75 - Central Punjab
04 out of 15 - South Punjab (Non Seraiki Districts)
22 out of 36 - South Punjab (Seraiki Belt Districts)
01 out of 41 - Interior Sindh (other than Karachi)
02 out of 16 - Balochistan
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
117 out of 272 - TOTAL GENERAL SEATS WON
05 Independents Joined
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
122 out of 272 - TOTAL GENERAL SEATS (After Independents)
028 out of 060 - Women Reserved
005 out of 010 - Minority Reserved
-------------------------------------------------------------------
155 out of 342 - GRAND TOTAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------
