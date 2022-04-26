PTI Electoral Position in Next Elections

prop558 said: In 2018, PTI performance region wise...



28 out of 39 - KPK

07 out of 12 - Ex FATA

14 out of 20 - Karachi

03 out of 03 - FCA Islamabad

13 out of 15 - North Punjab / Pothohar

23 out of 75 - Central Punjab

04 out of 15 - South Punjab (Non Seraiki Districts)

22 out of 36 - South Punjab (Seraiki Belt Districts)

01 out of 41 - Interior Sindh (other than Karachi)

02 out of 16 - Balochistan

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

117 out of 272 - TOTAL GENERAL SEATS WON

05 Independents Joined

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

122 out of 272 - TOTAL GENERAL SEATS (After Independents)



028 out of 060 - Women Reserved

005 out of 010 - Minority Reserved

-------------------------------------------------------------------

155 out of 342 - GRAND TOTAL

------------------------------------------------------------------- Click to expand...

PTI needs to win more seats in Central Punjab. 10 more seats would be great. 5 more in Fata/KPK. Minus the independent seats they should have total 165 seats, with allies Pmlq and GDA they should get the total 172 to form government.PTI needs to make alliance with GDA and PSP in Sindh and fight for all Karachi seats. In Balochistan they will struggle to win seats. Interior Sindh belongs to PPP, Balochistan BAP, BNP,JUI will win.It will be a big battle, establishment and election commission will make sure PTI does not succeed, before elections IK needs to come to an agreement with the establishment. The reservations they have needs to be addressed. I know it will be difficult but PTI can announce we are not allowed to have any say in foreign policy, what can we do about it. Tell the people to ask the generals and let the Generals visit their masters in India, Usa, Saudi and UAE.