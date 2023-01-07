PTI dissidents eye formation of 'new party'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan being contacted.

Possibilities of seat adjustment with PPP and PML-N.

Party will try to win at least 15 to 20 seats in the NA. Former leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) — who defected from the party — are preparing to form a new political party and have started negotiations, sources told Geo News Saturday.



According to sources, some eminent politicians from Central and South Punjab are likely to join the new party. Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and people from the Chaudhry Sarwar group are being contacted, they said.



“The new party will contest in elections with a new election symbol, and there are possibilities of seat adjustment of the new party with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)," the sources noted.



The sources said that the dissident group would comprise PTI defectors and it will eye winning 40 to 45 seats in the Punjab Assembly and 15 to 20 seats in the National Assembly.



Preparations for launching the new party consisting of defected members of PTI are underway. A series of contacts and meetings for the consultation of its formation under the leadership of the former PTI leaders and other political parties have also started.



The new party will be led by a prominent former leader of PTI from Punjab, and will field its candidates in the strong constituencies of PTI in the province.



The divide​ Both Aleem and Tareen had been two of the most prominent PTI leaders in the PTI’s early years, especially during its rise to power in 2018. Internal differences, however, got in the way with Tareen first and then Aleem parted ways with the PTI chief.



In May 2022, the former prime minister revealed the reason behind his differences with both leaders and said that both were seeking “illegal benefits from him.”



Speaking during a podcast, Khan claimed that differences with both estranged leaders developed when he refused to entertain their requests.



“Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi”, Khan said, adding “from then onwards, I developed differences with him.”



While talking about Tareen, khan said: “Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter [sugar scandal], differences developed with Tareen.”

some, if not all, of them have a history of switching parties. and having alleged link with establishment.if the Vote of no confidence was to fail against Imran Khan. then these self serving "servants of the people" were going to form forward block.by the way there are still three establishment moles in side the PTI. there maybe more but I am not sure except the following based on my own analysis and what I read , heard and seen.Shah Mehmood QurashiFawad ChoudharyPervaiz Khattakit doesn't (essentially) mean they are serving as a sleeper cell to pounce on Imran Khan when the time is right. they are also a bridge and serving as a back channel communication with the establishment which keeps the temperatures within the levels of war of words but tomorrow is another day.all bets are off.Imran Khan was a great alternative to the already compromised political dynasties of Noon league and PPP. even before Gen Shuja Pasha took it upon himself to groom and guide Imran Khan into corridors of power and invested resources to build PTI made up of a world rate but a sole celebrity bunched up with enthusiastic and well meaning but unknown people and kick started the process of bringing in electables and establishment friendly politicians that had a multiplier effect and turn Imran Khans PTI from a tanga party (as mocked by Noon league 2nd tier leadership) to a party that took on PPP, Noon league, ANP and Jamat Islami head on. Gen Musharaf in his time tried to lure in Imran Khan without success but establishment always fancied Imran Khan as a great alternative to give a legitimate/ acceptable face of democratic Pakistan.Noon league was not totally wrong when it started suspecting a PTI and establishment ties which carried through Gen Raheel Sherif and up to Gen Bajwa when the project Imran Khan was no longer a cloak and dagger operation and was all in the open. its open to debate that the election results of 2018 were whether by design of the establishment or there was not enough meat on the PTI bone that PTI failed to gain simple majority at center and Punjab (2 places that decide who rules Pakistan).the events took a wrong turn for this relationship of simple page to torn pages for reasons that are as many as there are political commentators and people with smartphones and computers. and as is the law of the jungle, the more stronger side prevailed regardless how much I or many other PTI voters hated that when it happened. first the most obvious ones left Imran who had just joined in the 11th hour and those who were brought in by Aleem Khan /Jahangir Tareen and left with them.what I think of these people who make forward blocks against elected governments against PPP, Noon league or PTI? obviously very low of them because they get elected on a party ticket of one party (although debatable for electables who can win regardless wht party flag they are supporting) and then they have change of conscience and they ditch their colleagues, but the general public is least bothered with that.this is why despite changing parties many times, ditching their colleagues and jumping ship from the ruling parties repeatedly, the people still vote for them. because they know the nerve of the people, money, family, clan, ethnicity, bullying, harassing and outright hijacking of election booths. they will come back again and again and then will pass it on to their next of kin.Pakistan democracy for you (NO , not entirely the responsibility of "Generals").