PTI deserters meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail

.,.,

Fawad Chaudhry says people cannot be left at mercy of Nawaz, Zardari

Correspondent
May 31, 2023


former pti leaders fawad chaudhry maulvi mehmood and imran ismail addressing a press conference outside adiala jail in rawalpindi on may 31 2023 screengrab

Former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Maulvi Mehmood and Imran Ismail addressing a press conference outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on May 31, 2023.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday the people of Pakistan could not be “left at the mercy of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif”, stressing that the ex-PTI leaders would not give the government a free-hand.

Fawad Chaudhry along with his former colleagues in the PTI, Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani and Mahmood Maulvi, visited the Adiala Jail and met PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for about 90 minutes.

Talking to the media outside the jail, Fawad Chaudhry stated that discussions and negotiations were being held with the former PTI leadership regarding the present situation.

He added that the people of Pakistan could not be left at the mercy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM).

“Contacts have been established with Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Ali Zaidi, Pervaiz Khattak and others. All leaders are determined to steer the country out of these problems and make a stable Pakistan, and we hope to succeed in it,” Chaudhry said.

“We still stand by our principles and are ready to play a role for the betterment of the country,” he added. “We have had good discussions with all our former colleagues, and we hope that a good solution will emerge.”

Chaudhry said that they would not allow the PDM government to operate freely. Under the present circumstances, he said, the PDM government could not be left unopposed. “The sole responsibility for the current political and economic crisis lies with the PDM.”

The former information minister said that the country had to move towards a “permanent and stable solution” to the issues. In this regard, he added, “Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also ready to play a role.”

About the arrest of PTI activists after the May 9 violence, Chaudhry said: “What happened on May 9 should not have happened, but after that many innocent people have also been arrested and it is our responsibility to get them released.”

Violent protests broke out across the country on May 9 after the PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case. Several PTI leaders and supporters were arrested over the violence, while several leaders parted ways with Imran Khan.

Jail sources said that the former PTI leaders met Qureshi in a special room inside the jail, where the prison staff were not allowed to enter. It was stated that the meeting continued for about one and a half hours.

During Chaudhry’s media talk outside the jail, Amir Kiani did not face the cameras and instead remained seated inside his vehicle. Also, Chaudhry invited former Sindh governor Imran Ismail to speak with the media but he did not say anything and instead went to his car.


ghazi52 said:
Jail sources said that the former PTI leaders met Qureshi in a special room inside the jail, where the prison staff were not allowed to enter. It was stated that the meeting continued for about one and a half hours.
Government should really look into the matter as to how such meetings have been allowed by the jail officials.
 
El Sidd said:
Government should really look into the matter as to how such meetings have been allowed by the jail officials.
Exactly my point.

Estab isn't even trying to hide anything now.

How long do you think before the DJ comes and says 'fauj ka syasat say koi lena dena nhn'. I give it 6 months.

Or maybe the old DJ, jo keh ab Karachi kay mazay loot rahay hain, woh bata dain gay.
 
Jango said:
Exactly my point.

Estab isn't even trying to hide anything now.

How long do you think before the DJ comes and says 'fauj ka syasat say koi lena dena nhn'. I give it 6 months.

Or maybe the old DJ, jo keh ab Karachi kay mazay loot rahay hain, woh bata dain gay.
These people are not in military prisons. Why drag the armed forces?
 
El Sidd said:
These people are not in military prisons. Why drag the armed forces?
Oh yeah.

Fawad Ch just went to Adiala, told the Superintendent Jail to let him meet Qureshi in a separate room, and he obliged without any favors from those who shall not be named.

Have you ever gone into Adiala? I have. Jis din banday say mulaqat ho aur aap ka naam register main ho, tab bhi jail walay aap ko milnay nhn dete. Aksar thori khatir bhi karni parti hai, depending on which car you come or what clothes you wear. That's why we always went in an old Mehran ;P

Oh and also, only family members and lawyers can meet.
 

