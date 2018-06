PTI demands removal of IB chief, subordinates

Charges of political manoeuvring

want to draw your kind attention to few reported facts that will have serious consequences on holding of free and fair elections

“former spymaster and ex-DG IB, Aftab Sultan was found serving, both in and outside country, Nawaz Sharif even after his disqualification by the Supreme Court”

“the selection of the IB DG was made in consultation with an already existing core team of the political cell to ensure continuity of services to the PML- N”.

“This team also runs a housing scheme whose money is used for political manoeuvring,”

requests the removal of current IB chief and also disbanding of the political cell within the IB to ensure free and fair election