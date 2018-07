PTI creates history in Karachi

26 Jul, 2018

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as a major political party in Karachi as it had grabbed 12 National Assembly seats out of 21 and tough competition is still on over 3 seats.As per details garnered, the election 2018 has showed surprise results in Karachi for the first time in almost 30 years of its history.Karachi was captured by most popular party MQM-P has so far been declared victorious on six NA seat only.As unofficial results continue to pour in from across Pakistan after the day-long polling.