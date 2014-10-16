PTI Corruption, Administration Failure & Scandals Exposed

Asad Umer's case:



Well that case is against Engro company not against Asad Umer. Kalasra is a good journalist, he should have cleared it. But I guess, he just wanted to make a story out of it. Asad Umer alone didn't take that decision to sale expansive stuff, it was board of directors' decision.



Shah Mehmood Qureshi:



Again, no corruption allegations on Qureshi himself, but corruption allegations at a person appointed by him. Wake me up when there is any corruption charges against Mr. SMQ himself.



Azam Sawati:



Just allegations, he didn't purchase that plane. He just suggested but his suggestion was tuned down. No harm was done to the nation..







--------------------







PS: Not trying to defend any of above. If there are any corruption cases against them, they should be charged and punished according to laws. But at least come up with some solid stuff of their corruption, these tit bits won't serve the purpose.



I just wasted my 12 minutes watching the video, looking for the corruption proofs. Kalasra didn't talk about any proof for first 3 minutes and just uttered bla bla bla.. And then wasted another 2 minutes replying. Useless thread..