PTI Corruption, Administration Failure & Scandals Exposed

Until and unless the Pakistani populace like you and me, and the man in the street get and hold their necks, nothing is going to change this corrupt and incompetent behavior in these greedy parties.Sab haramzadein hein, Pakistani kahan jain!
Ab to ghabra key yeh kehtey hein key mar kain gey
mar key bhi chain na paya to kidhar jain gey
Until and unless the Pakistani populace like you and me, and the man in the street get and hold their necks, nothing is going to change this corrupt and incompetent behavior in these greedy parties.
How callously Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qurashi blamed Multan DCO and and Govt while all fingers point towards PTI leaders negligence killing poor people in Multan.
LOL that joker Dr Shahid Masood was ever present on the Multan Jalsa....he has no facts...facts are Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qurashi are killers of Multan ppl, because of PTI management negligence as shown on tv clearly!!
You certainly have the facts even if you weren't even Present in Pakistan, let alone Multan! LOLLOL that joker Dr Shahid Masood was ever present on the Multan Jalsa....he has no facts...facts are Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qurashi are killers of Multan ppl, because of PTI management negligence as shown on tv clearly!!
This clip - ENOUGH TO QUALIFY as a Factual evidence, isn't it???You certainly have the facts even if you weren't even Present in Pakistan, let alone Multan! LOL
No its not. This clip doesn't prove that PTI was behind all of this. Infact you're only showing one part of the total incident. IK later instructed his workers to take this man to the ambulance.This clip - ENOUGH TO QUALIFY as a Factual evidence, isn't it???
Why do you fail to admit that PTI Management is responsible here...PTI management means PTI leadership, they are negligent of common workers problem and busy in own personal vilification campaigns in Multan...No its not. This clip doesn't prove that PTI was behind all of this. Infact you're only showing one part of the total incident. IK later instructed his workers to take this man to the ambulance.
I never said PTI wasn't involved in the whole Multan incident. I was referring to that faint guy incident. In my opinion PTI's management and the Local district management of Multan were equally involved in it. But you people only wanna blame PTI for anything and everything lol. Outside of the Jalsa gah, it was the administration's responsibility to provide security and aid which they failed to deliver. This whole jalsa was done of PTI electricity generators. The local district administration cut off electricity as soon as the Jalsa started, sprayed water at the crowd at the end, didn't open all the gates...Why do you fail to admit that PTI Management is responsible here...PTI management means PTI leadership, they are negligent of common workers problem and busy in own personal vilification campaigns in Multan...
This is a PTI jalsa, not PMLN...all responsibility is on PTI management.
@Jazzbot tell me?
You say you donot pti candidate in by election as PTI resigned ?
Then why Have not PTI resigned from KPK govt? Have Imran Khan resigned ? Has Sheikh Rasheed resigned ? Has Shah Mahmood Quraish resigned ? Has Asad Umar resigned ? Hash Sugar mill mafia holder, Jahangir Tareen Khan resigned? Has Dr Arif Alvi resigned from National Assembly? Has pencil Khattak resigned ?
Why this hypocrisy and lies , any PTI cannot see this ?
Is KPK govt performing well? Is KPK govt not corrupt ?
This is PTI administration wrong doings, pure lies, and sense of insecurity !!!