PTI Corruption, Administration Failure & Scandals Exposed

syedali73

syedali73

Sab haramzadein hein, Pakistani kahan jain!

Ab to ghabra key yeh kehtey hein key mar kain gey
mar key bhi chain na paya to kidhar jain gey
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

Until and unless the Pakistani populace like you and me, and the man in the street get and hold their necks, nothing is going to change this corrupt and incompetent behavior in these greedy parties.

How callously Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qurashi blamed Multan DCO and and Govt while all fingers point towards PTI leaders negligence killing poor people in Multan.


 
J

jericho

AsianLion

AsianLion

LOL that joker Dr Shahid Masood was ever present on the Multan Jalsa....he has no facts...facts are Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qurashi are killers of Multan ppl, because of PTI management negligence as shown on tv clearly!!
 
khawaja07

khawaja07

You certainly have the facts even if you weren't even Present in Pakistan, let alone Multan! LOL
 
khawaja07

khawaja07

No its not. This clip doesn't prove that PTI was behind all of this. Infact you're only showing one part of the total incident. IK later instructed his workers to take this man to the ambulance.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

Why do you fail to admit that PTI Management is responsible here...PTI management means PTI leadership, they are negligent of common workers problem and busy in own personal vilification campaigns in Multan...

This is a PTI jalsa, not PMLN...all responsibility is on PTI management.
 
khawaja07

khawaja07

I never said PTI wasn't involved in the whole Multan incident. I was referring to that faint guy incident. In my opinion PTI's management and the Local district management of Multan were equally involved in it. But you people only wanna blame PTI for anything and everything lol. Outside of the Jalsa gah, it was the administration's responsibility to provide security and aid which they failed to deliver. This whole jalsa was done of PTI electricity generators. The local district administration cut off electricity as soon as the Jalsa started, sprayed water at the crowd at the end, didn't open all the gates...
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Asad Umer's case:

Well that case is against Engro company not against Asad Umer. Kalasra is a good journalist, he should have cleared it. But I guess, he just wanted to make a story out of it. Asad Umer alone didn't take that decision to sale expansive stuff, it was board of directors' decision.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi:

Again, no corruption allegations on Qureshi himself, but corruption allegations at a person appointed by him. Wake me up when there is any corruption charges against Mr. SMQ himself.

Azam Sawati:

Just allegations, he didn't purchase that plane. He just suggested but his suggestion was tuned down. No harm was done to the nation..



--------------------



PS: Not trying to defend any of above. If there are any corruption cases against them, they should be charged and punished according to laws. But at least come up with some solid stuff of their corruption, these tit bits won't serve the purpose.

I just wasted my 12 minutes watching the video, looking for the corruption proofs. Kalasra didn't talk about any proof for first 3 minutes and just uttered bla bla bla.. And then wasted another 2 minutes replying. Useless thread..
 
Jzaib

Jzaib

The same kalsra have exposed MQM, PPP and PMLN . then he is not credible .
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

@Jazzbot tell me?

You say you donot put pti candidate in by election as PTI resigned ?

Then why Have not PTI resigned from KPK govt? Have Imran Khan resigned ? Has Sheikh Rasheed resigned ? Has Shah Mahmood Quraish resigned ? Has Asad Umar resigned ? Hash Sugar mill mafia holder, Jahangir Tareen Khan resigned? Has Dr Arif Alvi resigned from National Assembly? Has pencil Khattak resigned ?

Why this hypocrisy and lies , any PTI cannot see this ?

Is KPK govt performing well? Is KPK govt not corrupt ?

This is PTI administration wrong doings, pure lies, and sense of insecurity !!!
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

LOL calm down.

Imran Khan, SMQ, Asad Umer, Jahangir Tareen, Arif Alvi all were part of National Assembly and yes they all have resigned. Sheikh Rasheed is not part of PTI, so I don't know about him.

Khattak is not part of National Assembly, he is from KP assembly so he didn't resign. PTI got mandate to rule in KP and do reforms so they didn't resign from KP assembly.

KP govt is performing good, if not great. So far no corruption and a lot of improvement in governance as well as a lot of sectors. If you have any proof of KP govt's corruption then put them forward and lets discuss, right?
 
