What's new

PTI Controlling Intrest Rate and Petrol Prices is much worse what PMLN did in CA.

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
30
0
27
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PTI Controlling Interest Rate and Petrol Prices is much worse what PMLN did in CA.

It is crime to control interest ,where the rate negative and it should be beyond 10. Moreover, why PTI wants to control Petrol prices where the country cannot sustain it and it lead another disaster ,which will be CAD and fuel adjustment with a missive hike.

PTI doing what is everything wrong and political motive. Desperate growth does not sustain because measure are desperate and not organic.

In my point of view, Finance matter should be handle by Army and should be taken from Polticial parties because they care about winning election. PTI or any other party is not more Important than Pakistan. Only Pakistan is important.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,589
3
3,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desprado said:
PTI Controlling Interest Rate and Petrol Prices is much worse what PMLN did in CA.

It is crime to control interest ,where the rate negative and it should be beyond 10. Moreover, why PTI wants to control Petrol prices where the country cannot sustain it and it lead another disaster ,which will be CAD and fuel adjustment with a missive hike.

PTI doing what is everything wrong and political motive. Desperate growth does not sustain because measure are desperate and not organic.

In my point of view, Finance matter should be handle by Army and should be taken from Polticial parties because they care about winning election. PTI or any other party is not more Important than Pakistan. Only Pakistan is important.
Click to expand...
Interest rate is fine, there are no symptoms of overheating in economy. Indias interest rates are negetive aswell.
First you were complaining of high interest rate while not understanding the background at all.

Petrol rate should be increased, but it is a revenue issue the most that will happen is government will cut some development budget or the massive 600b in subsidies budgeted. There are a lot of ways it can control the shortfall.

You look like a clown comparing a balance of payment crisis with low petrol tax rate.

Stop using the army argument to hide your political affiliation.
 
D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
30
0
27
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot forever said:
Interest rate is fine, there are no symptoms of overheating in economy. Indias interest rates are negetive aswell.
First you were complaining of high interest rate while not understanding the background at all.

Petrol rate should be increased, but it is a revenue issue the most that will happen is governemnt will cut some development budget or the massive 600b in subsidies budgeted. There are a lot of ways it can control the shortfall.

You look like a clown comparing a balance of payment crisis with low petrol tax rate.
Click to expand...
Interest make sure that currency is stable and their is no demand for useless import.

Petrol prices control lead to demand of useless demand of Petrol , massive increase in fuel adjustment prices.

Why we do not have fuel adjustments? It is because of this.
Enigma SIG said:
You had me until the call for the army to handle finance.

Lay off the meds yo.
Click to expand...
Musharf and Ayub did. People were 1000 times happy in that era than now. People are crying and cursing them self wish to democracy in Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom