PTI Controlling Intrest Rate and Petrol Prices is much worse what PMLN did in CA.

PTI Controlling Interest Rate and Petrol Prices is much worse what PMLN did in CA.



It is crime to control interest ,where the rate negative and it should be beyond 10. Moreover, why PTI wants to control Petrol prices where the country cannot sustain it and it lead another disaster ,which will be CAD and fuel adjustment with a missive hike.



PTI doing what is everything wrong and political motive. Desperate growth does not sustain because measure are desperate and not organic.



In my point of view, Finance matter should be handle by Army and should be taken from Polticial parties because they care about winning election. PTI or any other party is not more Important than Pakistan. Only Pakistan is important.