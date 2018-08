But don't know why, PTI is taking Karachi not so seriously. As per media reports, Imran Ismail is to be sworn in as Sindh's governor hence he will be leaving his NA seat from Karachi. Also there are latest reports suggesting, Arif Alvi to be nominated as President of Pakistan by PTI hence he than has to vacate his Karachi NA seat as well. Imran Khan is already leaving NA 243 so this will make PTI's 3 NA Karachi seats for a re election all over again. Seems like PTI is relying on mqm a lot in Khi.







For president role, Senate has to vote as well hence this is where combined opposition may elect their own President. PTI don't have the numbers to elect their own president easily.

