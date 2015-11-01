What's new

PTI Comprehensively Humiliated in Karachi

TLP was targeted by the government with most vicious propaganda. Despite the Pharonic order threatening ban and death, TLP continues to rise like the Phoenix.

Hopefully the constituencys water and infrastructure problems are addressed by TLP.
Menace2Society said:
What is this nonsense, send the tanks
Click to expand...
Democracy cannot be overrun by tanks. Get this through your fascist head Ayub
 
Areesh said:
Alhumdulillah

1st PML (N) (clown show by Maryam bibi to start soon)
2nd TLP (good to see them on second)
3rd Pee Pee Pee (who the eff is voting for these scoundrels)
4th PSP (good)
5th mqm (good)
6th PTI (make a batti of 18th amendment and shove it up your as$)

View attachment 738617
Click to expand...
Pakistani qoam sab gajni ki olaady Hy... Inko bhool jata pechle dafa flaa ne kis pose me maari the
 
Areesh said:
Alhumdulillah

1st PML (N) (clown show by Maryam bibi to start soon)
2nd TLP (good to see them on second)
3rd Pee Pee Pee (who the eff is voting for these scoundrels)
4th PSP (good)
5th mqm (good)
6th PTI (make a batti of 18th amendment and shove it up your as$)

View attachment 738617
Click to expand...
First of all its too early to comment on the result of NA-249 by election result, in general vote bank in this constituency is divided plus extreme low turnout for today's election should not be taken a change of heart of voters for PML-N or for PPP.

Secondly traditionally this constituency belong to MQM you can observe this fact as combine vote of MQM and PSP is more then any other party .....

Third factor vote bank of PTI decrease as the vote bank which turned towards PTI has now gone inactive as you can see those voters are now not even voting for MQM or PSP ....
 
Inflation has dented pti badly not just in Karachi but in entire Pakistan. Imran Khan used corruption tag against pmln and ppp to win 2018 elections while pmln is successfully exploiting pti incompetence to control inflation.
As far as Karachi is concerned, federal govt can't do a jack in khi after 18th ammendment. Good that na 249 is voting for pmln now.. They will soon realize their mistake in the next 2.5 years whem pmln won't able to do anything for them as well.
 
El Sidd said:
Hopefully the constituencys water and infrastructure problems are addressed
Click to expand...
This is the problem of whole of the Karachi not just one constituency .... and NO no one from the Federal Government could resolve it as long as PPP is in power.
========================================

BTW for those who are are surprise about TLP need to know Baralvi school of thought is in majority in this constituency .....

On ethnic ground Urdu Speaking is the largest and Punjabi speaking [mostly second generation and third generation] is the second largest ethnic group ..... Puktoon are very few in numbers in this constituency .... so giving the ticket to an Afridi who might have different sect than the majority of voters is a wrong decision.

Other then this Urdu speaking voters who last time voted for PTI have now gone inactive mode in political terms.
 
no matter who wins from karachi. No development will be done as long as ppp is there.

PTI will be over from karachi completely as imran khan doesnt care about karachi. He's main focus is punjab to remain in power
 
SQ8 said:
Oh wow - as if Karachi wasn’t a complete hell hole already now the quasi terrorists rule the roost.
Click to expand...
Regardless of who is declared the winner here, the real worry here is the inexorable breakdown of governmental authority and civilized society, and not just in Karachi. These processes cannot end well for Pakistan unless changed.
 
Jungibaaz said:
Not surprising but ultimately speaks to how desperate Karachiites and Pakistanis in general are these days.
Click to expand...
Surprisingly, i agree with your analysis. It is pretty much spot on.
Basically Karachiites are looking for anyone who will do some development and work for them. Unfortunately PTI has been unable to leave that impression (even if they have done any work). Their Karachi team is pretty pathetic tbh. I personally hardly like any of the faces starting from the Governor itself.
Probably the baldiates are hoping that Muftah will spend some of his Candyland money and do some work for them :enjoy::D
It's also the same reason why Vawda (another rich businessmen) previously won this seat from the likes of Shehbaz Sharif (although it was very close contest).
Karachiites are desperate for someone who will do something for them, For God sake, this is the financial hub of the country and it has been left to the dogs.
 
