PTI Comprehensively Humiliated in Karachi

This is the problem of whole of the Karachi not just one constituency .... and NO no one from the Federal Government could resolve it as long as PPP is in power.========================================BTW for those who are are surprise about TLP need to know Baralvi school of thought is in majority in this constituency .....On ethnic ground Urdu Speaking is the largest and Punjabi speaking [mostly second generation and third generation] is the second largest ethnic group ..... Puktoon are very few in numbers in this constituency .... so giving the ticket to an Afridi who might have different sect than the majority of voters is a wrong decision.Other then this Urdu speaking voters who last time voted for PTI have now gone inactive mode in political terms.