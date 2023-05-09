PTI Chief Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

PTI chief Imran taken into custody from outside IHC PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has confirmed the development: Fawad says IHC has been "occupied by Rangers".

PTI chief Imran Khan has been taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development.PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.PTI’s Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been “abducted” from inside the court by Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan. They have done something with Khan.”PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the IHC.