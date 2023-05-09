What's new

PTI Chief Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

PTI chief Imran Khan has been taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).


PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development.


PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.


“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655867466139017216

PTI’s Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been “abducted” from inside the court by Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655869734020104192

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655866874620526598

PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the IHC.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655867656505810945

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
www.dawn.com

PTI chief Imran taken into custody from outside IHC

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has confirmed the development: Fawad says IHC has been "occupied by Rangers".
www.dawn.com

